Group brings law vs dynasties to streets

While a pending anti-dynasty bill, sponsored by Speaker Faustino Dy and House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, marks the first major House action on the issue, it is widely seen as too limited to meaningfully curb dynasties.

Political dynasties have long been identified as the cause of pervasive government corruption and the failure of most parts of the country to develop due to the feudal system.

Atty. Carlo Africa, the coalition’s spokesperson, said the initiative stems from public fatigue with underdevelopment, attributed to dynasties.

He said the Philippines is currently caught in a cycle of corruption and the only way to break out of it is to enact legislation that would prohibit the concentration of power within a particular family.

This concentration of power, according to the lawyer, has resulted in dynasties populating both the Senate and the House of Representatives, creating power blocs that determine how the national budget is allocated.

“For us, it is clear that it is the dynastic politicians who are the root of the flood control scandal because they decide where public money goes. They trap all of us in this cycle of corruption that affects all Filipinos,” he said.

“The trillions of pesos could have gone to projects that could have literally saved the lives of people, but it just went to the pockets of Congress people and some senators,” he held.

Another concern he raised about families controlling the political system is the inability to ensure accountability for unlawful practices, noting that the Office of the Ombudsman relies on testimonial evidence to create cases.