Vincent Co hopes for one more chance with Bea Alonzo

A botched wedding did not dampen billionaire businessman Vincent Co’s spirit, as reports say he is still hoping for a second chance with Bea Alonzo.
Despite the collapse of his relationship with the actress, Co reportedly still wants to pursue Alonzo, admitting to his close circle of friends that she is the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with.
With the canceled wedding, it was obvious that Co was affected. Reports surfaced that he was not his “usual self” during a business negotiation.
Details of his prenup agreement also went public, putting his family in a bad light. It is believed the leak came from Alonzo’s side. Despite this, however, Co remains steadfast in trying to win Alonzo’s heart again.
Reportedly, Co is so enamored with the actress that he commissioned a master painter to create a gargantuan portrait of her. The artwork was supposed to become the centerpiece of the massive condominium unit he purchased for Alonzo in Rockwell, Makati.
For now, the ball is no longer in Co’s court, but in Bea’s — whether she is willing to give the billionaire businessman a second chance at this thing called love.