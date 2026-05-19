Vincent Co hopes for one more chance with Bea Alonzo

With the canceled wedding, it was obvious that Co was affected. Reports surfaced that he was not his “usual self” during a business negotiation.

Details of his prenup agreement also went public, putting his family in a bad light. It is believed the leak came from Alonzo’s side. Despite this, however, Co remains steadfast in trying to win Alonzo’s heart again.

Reportedly, Co is so enamored with the actress that he commissioned a master painter to create a gargantuan portrait of her. The artwork was supposed to become the centerpiece of the massive condominium unit he purchased for Alonzo in Rockwell, Makati.

For now, the ball is no longer in Co’s court, but in Bea’s — whether she is willing to give the billionaire businessman a second chance at this thing called love.