STAYC to return to Manila for ‘Stay Closer’ fan concert

Before their Manila concert, STAYC will begin the tour in Seoul, South Korea in August, with additional stops in Macau, Taipei, and several cities in Australia.

In February 2026, the group performed at the Waterbomb Music Festival in the Philippines, marking their return to the country.

Debuting in 2020, the group is composed of members Sieun, Isa, Yoon, J and Sumin. The group is known for upbeat pop tracks such as ASAP, Stereotype and RUN2U.