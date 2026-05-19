Awra Briguela urges action on alleged student discrimination

Actress Awra Briguela files complaint for against students in the institution for discrimination

On her recent post, she's calling for accountability regarding the mistreatment not just for herself but also the students who also become victim of bullying and discrimination

"No student should ever feel humiliated, invalidated, or discriminated against inside an institution that is supposed to be a safe space for learning and growth," she said on her post

"This is not normal, and it should never be normalized especially when it comes from people who are expected to guide, educate, and protect student" she added.

She thanked the Youth Development and Welfare Bureau for acknowledging her concern regarding to its issue.

Briguela encourage everyone to speak up if they have experience the same situation.