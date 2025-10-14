Awra Briguela shines as first runner-up at Hiyas ng Silangan 2025

Awra Briguela may not have taken home the crown — but she won hearts.

Comedian and performer Awra Briguela may not have been crowned queen, but she emerged as the true heart of the “Hiyas ng Silangan 2025” pageant — proving that the measure of a queen lies not in her crown, but in her courage.

Held at the University of the East in Manila, the pageant celebrated the creativity, confidence, and advocacies of the LGBTQIA+ community. For Awra, who finished first runner-up, the experience was both nerve-wracking and transformative — her first-ever foray into the world of beauty pageants, done with only three days of preparation.

'I wanted my advocacy to be heard, loud and clear'

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Awra opened up about the whirlwind journey that led her to compete despite her fears and inexperience.

“First runner-up for a first timer — not bad at all,” she began. “I couldn’t be prouder of myself, knowing I only had three days to prepare for this pageant. Honestly, I was scared at first. I had zero experience in pageantry, but I still chose to join because I wanted my advocacy to be heard, loud and clear, straight from me.”

Awra revealed that her participation was rooted in something deeper than competition — it was her way of amplifying her advocacy against bullying, a cause she has championed since her teenage years in showbiz.

“I’ve been judged. I’ve been bullied. Yet here I am standing stronger, prouder, and louder. I am living proof that no amount of bullying can silence a brave heart. My advocacy is to stop bullying, both online and offline, because every person deserves to be respected, accepted, and loved.”

Her words, equal parts vulnerable and defiant, struck a chord with followers who saw in her not just a performer — but a survivor and an advocate.

From heartbreak to healing

Awra admitted feeling disappointed at first for not winning the crown. But as the night settled in, she found peace and pride in what she had achieved.

“At first, it was hard to accept the result being so close to the crown. But then I realized my true purpose in joining this pageant. I’ve always believed that everything happens for a reason and if it’s meant for me, it will be. Now that it’s finally sinking in, I can proudly say, I did that.”

For Awra, the experience became less about the title and more about representation — about standing up for those who, like her, have been silenced or misunderstood.

“I know what it feels like to be silenced, that’s why I now speak for those who can’t. Silencing the bullies starts with speaking up for yourself. I’m not here to fight with words — I’m here to let my story silence every bully who once doubted me.”

Gratitude, glam, and girl power

Despite the competition’s intensity, Awra made sure to honor the people who helped her shine.

She thanked her glam team — Michelle Legaspi (makeup), Valerie Corpuz and Aldrin Cruz (hair), and Kano Francisco (national costume and evening gown) — as well as Francine Garcia, who connected her to the creative team.

Her emotional post also paid tribute to her friends and supporters — Namcha, Melissa, Lantis, Riva, Christine, and Yska.

“Even after the announcement, I was smiling because of you. You are the real reason I already feel like a winner. And finally, to myself — I just want to say, I am so, so proud of you. You are strong, talented, and brave.”

'We define our own win'

Among those who praised Awra was Samantha Bernardo, 2020 Miss Grand International first runner-up, who commented on her post:

“Life is not always about winning, and we define our own WIN.”

Her words perfectly captured the spirit of Awra’s journey — that victory is not always marked by a crown, but by the courage to show up and speak out.

A queen who speaks for the silenced

Awra’s story at Hiyas ng Silangan 2025 reminds everyone that the true essence of pageantry lies in purpose, authenticity, and advocacy.

She may not have been crowned that night, but in standing proud for those who’ve been bullied, belittled, or broken — Awra Briguela proved that kindness, resilience, and self-love will always outshine any crown.

“Together, we can build a world where kindness wins.”