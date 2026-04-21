DITO taps AI to cut service costs

DITO Telecommunity’s deployment of an in-house artificial intelligence (AI) platform is reducing customer service costs and enabling the company to scale support operations, as the system now handles nearly all routine inquiries without human intervention.
The third telco said Tuesday that its in-house AI system now resolves nearly all customer service inquiries.
The platform, KAi, resolves up to 98 percent of customer inquiries instantly across DITO’s app, eShop, and social media channels. The system automates routine concerns, allowing human agents to focus on more complex cases.
The platform was recently recognized at the 13th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, where it emerged as one of more than 1,000 entries cited for innovation.
“KAi represents how we are reimagining what service can be for Filipinos,” DITO Chief Commercial Officer Atty. Adel Tamano said.
“When technology works seamlessly in the background, it unlocks more time, more opportunity, and a better everyday experience. That is the kind of innovation we are building—not just for efficiency, but to truly serve and empower our customers.”
According to DITO, the shift has lowered frontline support costs while changing the nature of customer interactions, with agents handling fewer but more substantive engagements.
For users, the system enables round-the-clock assistance, faster issue resolution, and in-chat transactions.
DITO developed KAi internally to integrate artificial intelligence into its operations and customer experience. The platform is designed to continuously learn from interactions and improve its performance over time.