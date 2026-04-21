DITO taps AI to cut service costs

“KAi represents how we are reimagining what service can be for Filipinos,” DITO Chief Commercial Officer Atty. Adel Tamano said.

“When technology works seamlessly in the background, it unlocks more time, more opportunity, and a better everyday experience. That is the kind of innovation we are building—not just for efficiency, but to truly serve and empower our customers.”

According to DITO, the shift has lowered frontline support costs while changing the nature of customer interactions, with agents handling fewer but more substantive engagements.

For users, the system enables round-the-clock assistance, faster issue resolution, and in-chat transactions.

DITO developed KAi internally to integrate artificial intelligence into its operations and customer experience. The platform is designed to continuously learn from interactions and improve its performance over time.