11 drug suspects nabbed in Central Luzon ops

Authorities recovered around 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000, along with an unregistered caliber .22 revolver loaded with four live rounds from alias “Muyok.”

The suspects are facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Meanwhile, nine more suspected drug personalities were arrested in separate operations in General Tinio, Cabanatuan City, and Guimba in Nueva Ecija.

According to Ritchie Claravall, authorities confiscated around 18.15 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P123,420.

Jess Mendez said the operations reflect the police force’s continuing commitment to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs and criminality in the region.