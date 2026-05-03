13 nabbed, P186K shabu seized in Bulacan buy-busts

Meanwhile, joint operations by police stations in Malolos, San Rafael, Bocaue, Pulilan and Paombong led to the arrest of 11 other suspects. Authorities seized 18.43 grams of suspected shabu worth P125,324 from them.

In total, police recovered 27.43 grams of illegal drugs during the two-day intensified anti-drug campaign.

Bulacan Police Provincial Office officer-in-charge PCOL Jay B. Baybayan said the operations reflect the police force’s continued commitment to maintaining peace and order in the province.

"We will sustain our intensified operations to ensure that drugs and criminality have no place in our province," Baybayan said.

The suspects are facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.