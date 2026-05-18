Water levels in Angat and San Roque Dam continue to decline — PAGASA

San Roque Dam also registered a 0.28-meter decline, from 228.01 meters RWL on Sunday to 227.73 meters on Monday.

Other dams also posted decreases, including Pantabangan Dam (0.20 meters) and La Mesa Dam (0.01 meters), while Ipo, Ambuklao, Binga, Magat, and Caliraya dams recorded increases ranging from 0.09 to 0.58 meters.

The water level drop in Angat Dam brought it further below its Normal High-Water Level (NHWL).

The NHWL in Angat Dam is 210 meters, with the current level of 177.79 meters standing 32.21 meters below the threshold.

With rising temperatures and the ongoing dry season, water levels in dams across the country continue to decline, reflecting reduced inflows from watershed rainfall and river sources.

