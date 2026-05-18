Cayetano says no decision yet on acting Senate sergeant-at-arms

He added that his immediate priority remains the impeachment trial preparations and the organization of committee chairmanships within the Senate, particularly amid ongoing discussions about a possible leadership change.

“Hence, saying his priority lies with the impeachment trial and the organization of the committee chairmanship in the Senate. If there’s a move to change leadership, then that’s the priority,” Cayetano said.

The Senate leader stressed that organizing the chamber is essential before any impeachment proceedings can formally move forward.

“If you look at the Constitution, getting the Senate organized is the priority because how can you even convene the court if you’re not organized? How can you have hearings if you’re not organized?” he added.