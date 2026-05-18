Senate leadership issue looms as Cayetano cites ‘enticements,' ‘threats’

He acknowledged that there have been “enticements” and “threats” related to the issue of Senate leadership, although he stressed that “it’s not all wheeling and dealing.”

Cayetano also noted that attempts to remove him from leadership positions have followed him throughout his political career.

“If there would be a change (in leadership), it would be smart to tell in the last minute, and I won’t take it against them,” he said.

He added that serving both the Senate and the Filipino people has always been a privilege regardless of how long he remains in the position.

According to Cayetano, the significance of leadership lies not in its duration but in the impact it creates, although he remarked that he could accomplish more in eight months than in eight days.

“If God put me here, in an eight-day mission, I’ll accept it. But if the mission is to start the impeachment, I’ll also accept that,” he said.