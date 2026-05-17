The Beast had company

The Beast had a famous name and instant recognition. It carried the history attached to every American presidential limousine. Still, I kept going back to those high-roof SUVs.

I am not saying they carried secret weapons. The available reports only point to possibilities, and the actual answer may be less exciting than the online theories.

But whatever was inside, the shape alone said something.

Most of us judge vehicles by what we can see. We notice the badge, the grille, the wheels, the lights and the cabin. In many cases, that is a fair game.

In a motorcade, the visible parts may be the least revealing.

Those escort vehicles may look awkward because they were not designed to be admired. They were designed to perform a task.

The Beijing convoy gave people a rare look at how vehicles can become tools for a very different kind of mobility.

This was not the usual discussion about horsepower, comfort, price or fuel economy. This was transport mixed with security and threat management.

It also made me think about support vehicles we usually ignore. During a media drive to Bicol, we had one carrying spare tires.

I was one of the drivers, and nobody photographed that vehicle, but everyone knew why it was so important. If one tire failed, it would quickly become the most important vehicle in the convoy.

On a state visit, the support vehicle may carry something more sensitive than spare tires. The main vehicle gets the attention, but another vehicle may carry what the convoy needs when something goes wrong.

The Beast was expected to get the attention.

But in Beijing, it had company.

And the company may have been the more interesting car story.