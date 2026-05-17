The Beast had company

I have seen enough motorcade photos to know where people usually look first.
They look for the presidential limousine. In this case, that means the armored Cadillac called “The Beast,” the car built to survive threats most vehicles will never face.
It is the obvious vehicle to watch, even without the nickname.
But during Donald Trump’s recent visit to Beijing, my attention went to the vehicles around it.
Two high-roof SUVs appeared in the convoy and drew attention because they looked different from the regular escort vehicles.
They were believed to be based on Hongqi models, but the unusual part was the roof. Each had a large raised section on top that looked too deliberate to ignore.
Nobody was packing sandwiches or coolers with soft drinks up there. These looked like vehicles built for a very specific job.
Reports said the exact function of the SUVs was not confirmed. Some defense observers suggested the raised roof structures may have carried electronic-warfare systems or counter-drone technology.
The strange SUVs were seen in the convoy, but their operator and purpose were not publicly confirmed.
The Beast had a famous name and instant recognition. It carried the history attached to every American presidential limousine. Still, I kept going back to those high-roof SUVs.
I am not saying they carried secret weapons. The available reports only point to possibilities, and the actual answer may be less exciting than the online theories.
But whatever was inside, the shape alone said something.
Most of us judge vehicles by what we can see. We notice the badge, the grille, the wheels, the lights and the cabin. In many cases, that is a fair game.
In a motorcade, the visible parts may be the least revealing.
Those escort vehicles may look awkward because they were not designed to be admired. They were designed to perform a task.
The Beijing convoy gave people a rare look at how vehicles can become tools for a very different kind of mobility.
This was not the usual discussion about horsepower, comfort, price or fuel economy. This was transport mixed with security and threat management.
It also made me think about support vehicles we usually ignore. During a media drive to Bicol, we had one carrying spare tires.
I was one of the drivers, and nobody photographed that vehicle, but everyone knew why it was so important. If one tire failed, it would quickly become the most important vehicle in the convoy.
On a state visit, the support vehicle may carry something more sensitive than spare tires. The main vehicle gets the attention, but another vehicle may carry what the convoy needs when something goes wrong.
The Beast was expected to get the attention.
But in Beijing, it had company.
And the company may have been the more interesting car story.