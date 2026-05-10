Sealed: Falling in love — one narrow curve at a time

My passengers? I don’t have too much to say about them as they seemed to be enjoying the ride. It was a trip to a hotel near the airport where a lovely Japanese meal awaited.

As a sedan, it is less practical (for passengers) than a hatchback for cargo although the rear seats looked comfy from where I sat.

The BYD Seal is considered a top-tier HEV of choice, particuPHOTOGRAPHS by Kathy Moran for DAILY TRIBUNElarly for those looking for a combination of modern design, high-end technology and strong value — and how.

It was a weekend for escapists and the only thoughts that occupied my mind were about getting away, having fun, oh, and a good meal.

The heat being as it is, a drive is always a good way to cool down.

One look at the BYD Seal and cool thoughts of ocean waters rushed through my mind.

Parking rules

The parking at the hotels near the airport can be a hassle to figure out, so our group of four reached the resto we were eating at after much twists and turns. No, not at the parking — but walking through the many hallways of the joined hotel lobbies.