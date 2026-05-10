Sealed: Falling in love — one narrow curve at a time

Yes, it was a sedan parked in the garage. The BYD Seal 5 DM-i — a test drive.
“The collaboration between BYD and ACMobility represented a momentous step towards establishing a strong foundation for electrified mobility in the country,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility.
“Together, we’re committed to enhancing customer experience and making electric vehicles a mainstream choice, offering options that meet the diverse needs of the modern Filipino driver.”
The BYD Seal 5 DM-i builds on this legacy, bringing advanced electrified solutions to Filipino drivers and further solidifying BYD’s global leadership in shaping the future of mobility.
Drive time
The BYD Seal looks like a highly competitive, stylish electric sedan. I liked that the sedan responded quick; just a little metal to the pedal and the car was zooming away.
My passengers? I don’t have too much to say about them as they seemed to be enjoying the ride. It was a trip to a hotel near the airport where a lovely Japanese meal awaited.
As a sedan, it is less practical (for passengers) than a hatchback for cargo although the rear seats looked comfy from where I sat.
The BYD Seal is considered a top-tier HEV of choice, particuPHOTOGRAPHS by Kathy Moran for DAILY TRIBUNElarly for those looking for a combination of modern design, high-end technology and strong value — and how.
It was a weekend for escapists and the only thoughts that occupied my mind were about getting away, having fun, oh, and a good meal.
The heat being as it is, a drive is always a good way to cool down.
One look at the BYD Seal and cool thoughts of ocean waters rushed through my mind.
Parking rules
The parking at the hotels near the airport can be a hassle to figure out, so our group of four reached the resto we were eating at after much twists and turns. No, not at the parking — but walking through the many hallways of the joined hotel lobbies.
As we sat and waited for lunch, I was told that there was a nearer parking area to the restaurant.
An adventure in the making
With that I took my adventurous self for a walk… and looked for the Seal or at least where it was parked.
I found the sedan and my mission was to transfer to the fifth basement. I was in the third and guard told me that there was more parking in the lower basement.
And this is where I discovered how well the BYD Seal DMi handled. It made every turn through the narrow parking area easy-peasy.
And then I understood why the BYD Seal 5 DM-i perfectly embodies an ideal blend of performance, cutting-edge technology and user-friendly features to deliver a good new generation of car — for the new buyers.
Striking design and great engineering
The commitment to innovation is reflected in the design and engineering of the BYD Seal 5 DM-i, which showcases a sleek and modern exterior. The sedan’s dynamic exterior is a perfect blend of form and function, measuring 4,780 mm in length, 1,837 mm in width, and 1,495 mm in height. Its impressive 2,718 mm wheelbase enhances stability and contributes to a spacious interior, making it a compelling choice for first-time car buyers.
Designed with bold LED headlights and full-width LED taillights, the BYD Seal 5 DM-i offers enhanced visibility and a contemporary look reflecting its advanced technology.
The BYD Seal 5 DM-i is designed to prioritize comfort and convenience. The Dynamic and Premium trims feature a 12.8” rotating touchscreen, offering an intuitive interface for seamless navigation and entertainment.
The eight-speaker sound system, which I didn’t really use, is paired with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. They made sure the Seal 5 DM-i occupants stayed connected and entertained on the two drives I made.
Additionally, the 8.8” LCD digital gauge cluster enhanced the overall driver experience with clear, easy-to-read information at a glance.
A fusion of performance, tech and safety
The BYD Seal 5 DM-i offers an ideal blend of advanced technology and exceptional performance.
Safety is paramount in the BYD Seal 5 DM-i, which has a comprehensive suite of features. The rear sensors, a rear camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Hold Control (HHC) and six airbags.
I might add that the Seal 5 DM-i has standard safety features such as an Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), further enhancing its commitment to providing peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.
Amazing how I was impressed that all these features worked well together as I navigated through the parking basement.
The things I learned about driving in over 60 years, I discovered in a tight parking lot…. Incomparable, just great.
Until the next detour.