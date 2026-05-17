Six decades of compassion and care

The foundation vowed to continue to serve, to care and to spread Great Love to every corner of the world.

The date also celebrated Buddha Day and Mother’s Day, which was highlighted by the washing of the feet of patients.

Doctors and nurses washed the feet of elderly patients and honored senior Tzu Chi volunteers.

Junior doctors offered tea and flowers to their mentors.

The touching scenes remind that all are one family and should always nurture love, respect, and gratitude toward each other.

Retina patient Sherly Jaro found herself overwhelmed when Dr. Gina Ang knelt to wash her feet. “I thought I only came here for a checkup,” Sherly shared through tears. “It never even crossed my mind that a doctor would wash my feet.”

Children of patients also washed the feet of their mothers, while doctors and nurses washed the feet of elderly patients and honored senior Tzu Chi volunteers.