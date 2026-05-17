Six decades of compassion and care

Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines (TCMFP) and its Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC) celebrated on 7 May the 60th anniversary of the humanitarian organization founded in Taiwan by Buddhist nun Dharma Master Cheng Yen in 1966 and spread around the world to provide free medical treatment to the needy, charity, scholarship and humanistic culture.
For six decades, Tzu Chi has been healing communities, comforting the suffering, and planting seeds of hope around the world through its global family of volunteers and donors.
The foundation vowed to continue to serve, to care and to spread Great Love to every corner of the world.
The date also celebrated Buddha Day and Mother’s Day, which was highlighted by the washing of the feet of patients.
Doctors and nurses washed the feet of elderly patients and honored senior Tzu Chi volunteers.
Junior doctors offered tea and flowers to their mentors.
The touching scenes remind that all are one family and should always nurture love, respect, and gratitude toward each other.
Retina patient Sherly Jaro found herself overwhelmed when Dr. Gina Ang knelt to wash her feet. “I thought I only came here for a checkup,” Sherly shared through tears. “It never even crossed my mind that a doctor would wash my feet.”
Children of patients also washed the feet of their mothers, while doctors and nurses washed the feet of elderly patients and honored senior Tzu Chi volunteers.
Retina fellow Dr. Vincent Bernal said that his mentor, Dr. Carlo Nasol, taught him the most vital skill of all: serving the underprivileged with genuine compassion.
About 400 individuals composed of volunteers, donors and patients participated in the celebration that was concluded with the turnover of donations from Tzu Chi coin banks.
The rhythmic clinking of coins as other patients poured the contents of their coin banks to a wooden fountain was the sound of collective offerings echoing beautifully, promising that the cycle of love will continue to find and bring hope to others still waiting in the dark.