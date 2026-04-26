Restoring vision with housewives, shifting bed, Tzu Chi

Getting a cataract or pterygium removed at the Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC) is like a cooking recipe as a combination of elements are at play to produce the finished product, that is, a patient who is happy to see clearly again.
For 52 residents of Quezon City hobbled by either a cloudy lens or obstructive growth in their eyes, walking into the clinic run by the humanitarian organization Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines (TCMFP) last 11 April and walking out seeing again a bright and clear world were made possible by the wives of local government officials, volunteer ophthalmologists and a special operating bed of the TCEC.
Members of the Quezon City Ladies Foundation Inc. (QCLFI) worked to identify the beneficiaries of the free eye surgery, helped secure their pre-surgery laboratory needs and medical clearances, provided them with transportation on the day of the eye screening and surgery, and personally assisted each of them during their operation.
Eleven volunteer surgeons, led by TCMFP president Dr. Antonio Say, TCEC medical director Dr. Bernardita Navarro, and deputy medical director Dr. Susan Lapid-Lim, took turns performing the operations from as early as 6 a.m. until past noon. Other ophthalmologists who served were Dr. Alex Sua, Dr. Catherine Fernandez, Dr. John Solamo, Dr. Elenor Aquino-Alegre, Dr. Jessica Daza, Dr. Daniel Jose Mendoza, Dr. Vincent Bernal and Dr. Oscar Acopiado.
While all patients have the same eye conditions, some of them have other physical challenges that were handled appropriately. A patient on wheelchair was carried in the arms by a TCEC staff out of the bus upon arrival and back after surgery.
And there was 64-year-old Efraim Flores, who also has a bent spine due to years of hard labor in a factory. His condition made lying supine in an operating bed impossible making him worry that his surgery would be suspended. But TCEC is a well-equipped medical facility.
Several years ago, it received a donation of a special operating bed for cases like Efraim’s. The bed featuring pressure-relieving mattresses can be configured according to a patient’s comfort while providing optimal access for surgeons.
Efraim’s surgery proceeded seamlessly. Minutes later, he sat up and thanked his surgeon with a huge grin.
“It was such a great help! No matter how bent your spine is, the bed can adjust to it. I was very comfortable [throughout the surgery]. That was great!” he said, laughing in relief.
All of the patients were very thankful to Tzu Chi for the free surgery and the QCLFI for the other assistance.
Patient-beneficiary Lorna Harrison, 69, summed up their heartfelt gratitude with her remark: We are so lucky.
With Jamaica Digo/TCMFP