Restoring vision with housewives, shifting bed, Tzu Chi

And there was 64-year-old Efraim Flores, who also has a bent spine due to years of hard labor in a factory. His condition made lying supine in an operating bed impossible making him worry that his surgery would be suspended. But TCEC is a well-equipped medical facility.

Several years ago, it received a donation of a special operating bed for cases like Efraim’s. The bed featuring pressure-relieving mattresses can be configured according to a patient’s comfort while providing optimal access for surgeons.

Efraim’s surgery proceeded seamlessly. Minutes later, he sat up and thanked his surgeon with a huge grin.

“It was such a great help! No matter how bent your spine is, the bed can adjust to it. I was very comfortable [throughout the surgery]. That was great!” he said, laughing in relief.

All of the patients were very thankful to Tzu Chi for the free surgery and the QCLFI for the other assistance.

Patient-beneficiary Lorna Harrison, 69, summed up their heartfelt gratitude with her remark: We are so lucky.

With Jamaica Digo/TCMFP