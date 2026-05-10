Third Tzu Chi hospital rises

The Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines already runs the Tzu Chi Eye Center (TCEC) at the BTCC. Opened in 2016, TCEC caters to patients who can’t afford to pay for cataract surgery with eye doctors from other hospitals serving as volunteers.

A place of healing

The TCMC groundbreaking ceremony marked another milestone in the organization’s goal to provide quality, patient-centered healthcare to all.

Participating in the ceremonial shoveling were Dharma masters and key personalities from Tzu Chi Foundation in Hualien, Taiwan, Tzu Chi Philippines (TCP) volunteers and staff, and distinguished guests who included Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno and his vice mayor Chi Atienza, noted architect and urban planner Felino “Jun” Palafox, Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FFCCCI) honorary president Ambassador Francis Chua, FFCCCI’s immediate past president Dr. Cecilio Pedro, SM Prime Holdings chairman of the executive committee Hans Sy, and civic leader Teresita Ang See

TCP CEO Henry Yuñez spoke about the importance of the TCMC.

“When a family member falls ill, the income stream changes. The living condition changes, and they become trapped in a cycle,” he said. “Master Cheng Yen established our mission of charity and medicine to hopefully break this cycle. As we break this ground, we know the journey ahead will not be easy. But together, we will build this place of healing, brick by brick.”

Serving Manila in various capacities for over two decades, Mayor Isko acknowledged Tzu Chi’s contributions to his constituents.

“I have always seen the footprint of Tzu Chi in the City of Manila. Whether it’s in the aftermath of a fire or during the height of the pandemic, your presence has always brought comfort to our people.”

“The establishment of the Tzu Chi Medical Center here in our city will provide high-quality medical care to those who have the least in life,” he added. “I am particularly moved by how Tzu Chi operates. It is not just about medical treatment, it is about the humanistic approach, about treating a patient’s soul as much as the body. As mayor, I assure you that the City of Manila is fully behind this project.”

Delivering Dharma Master Cheng Yen’s message was Dharma Master De Yue.

“Each shovel of earth turned today initiates a long and enduring commitment to relieving suffering. Every brick and stone laid in the future will embody the goodwill of countless people and the collective spirit of harmony and cooperation,” she said.

Equal treatment for all

It was a combination of expertise, resourcefulness, and loving kindness displayed by the volunteer doctors of TIMA in medical missions that impressed Master Cheng Yen enough to declare in 1997 that the Philippines would have the first Tzu Chi hospital outside of Taiwan.

The plan, however, was shelved and revived around three years ago, with Master Cheng Yen putting Qua in charge.

TCMC is a pay hospital, so patients who cannot cover the cost of their procedure or confinement can apply for financial assistance.

“Definitely nobody will go home without proper treatment,” he assures. “We will accept all patients, and treat everyone as equal,” Qua said.

And while the hospital will rely on doctors’ expert knowledge and skills, as well as state-of-the-art equipment in the diagnosis and treatment of disease, it also operates on its mission of humanistic culture — promoting kindness, compassion and respect for all living beings.

“Our Tzu Chi volunteers will be there to help patients feel like they’re home,” he said.

Indeed, their kindness and compassion may even hasten recovery. “Sickness is treated with medicine,” he added, “but when you have people with a humanity side to them, your healing will be much, much faster.”