SB19, BINI bring OPM power SEC Awards 2026 nominations

For BINI, the nomination marks a milestone—its first recognition from the Brazilian platform and another indicator of its expanding global footprint. The group recently made history as the first all-Filipino act to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a breakthrough that boosted its international visibility.

Upcoming appearances at the GRAMMY Museum’s “Global Spin Live” and an honor at Billboard Women in Music, where they are set to receive the Global Force Award, further underscore their growing influence.

SB19, meanwhile, continues to build on its reputation as a steady global contender. A regular presence at the SEC Awards since 2022, the group has earned multiple wins and sustained international recognition. Their latest concert, “Wakas at Simula: The Trilogy Finale,” highlighted their artistic evolution while drawing strong fan support.

Their global run continues with confirmed appearances at Summer Sonic and Lollapalooza—the latter marking another milestone for a Filipino act on a major global stage.

With voting set to open on 24 April fans—Blooms and A’TIN alike—are expected to mobilize online, reflecting the strong communities behind both groups.

More than a nomination, the moment signals a broader shift: Filipino music is no longer on the margins of the global scene, but firmly within it—earning recognition and standing alongside the world’s biggest acts.