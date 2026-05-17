Got drive and too much heat

Enjoy the ride

Life presents all sorts of challenges. We succeed. We fail. But the best takeaway is that we learn from our experiences, positive and negative. And most important of all, even with the potholes of life, enjoy the ride.

The test drive was cool​.

Truth to tell​, I have never driven the brand, so I was both excited and maybe a little nervous.

I was told that the Changan CS15 is the brand’s entry-level subcompact crossover,​ offering a compelling combination of modern features, competitive pricing, and exceptional value for money.

When I saw the CS15. I liked it at once because it was simple and looked like a sturdy SUV. Stocky and comfy. Nothing flashy, but made with comfort in mind. Especially, ​​first-time car owners.

I like the spaciousness and versatile solutions for daily commute and the little extras for a weekend drive, too. The CS15 caters to customers who are looking for a vehicle that is functional, reliable, feature-packed, and at the same time, cost-efficient.

‘Nuff said. Time to drive.

Since i​t was a dark and steamy evening at home. I took Lexie for a short trip to C5 and turned on the AC so she could cool down.

Let me just say that the AC was super cool, and Lexie and I looked at each other as we kept our faces close to the vents.

Mind change

I decided to take the Changan to one of the malls in the south because the parking was empty. It was here that I was able to take a good look at the little, stocky subcompact.

Exterior-wise, the CS15 maintains its tasteful, bold, and modern exterior design. It consists of several exterior features such as the Automatic Halogen Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, Moonroof, Functional Satin Silver Roof Rails, and Rear Fog Lights.

I was particularly drawn to the Multi-Dimensional Rhombic Grille Design. On top of this, its 17-inch Two-Toned Gunmetal Alloy Wheel Design for its sportier look.

I sat in the CS 15 as Lexie walked about close by.

Oh, yes, the engine and performance were tested too. Powering the CS15 is a 1.5L BlueCore petrol engine, mated with a 5-Speed Wet Type Dual Clutch Transmission (WDCT) that produces 105 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque, making it a perfect daily companion for city drives.

It is an engine match made in heaven as I made sure that we drove around the villages ​i​n the area, making sure to test the safety of the Changan. And, for safety, the CS 15 stays safe at all times, thanks to the CS15’s array of safety features. Some of these include Driver, Front Passenger, and Front Side Airbags, Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Stability Program, Brake Assist System, Hill Hold Control, Front Ventilated Disc Brakes and Rear Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear Child Safety Lock, ISOFIX, Central Door Lock and Driver Seatbelt Reminder.

The electricity back home had come back on — a drive home was in order. We made it home safe and sound and feeling exceptionally cool in the drive on the CS15.

Just fun. Until next detour.