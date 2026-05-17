Got drive and too much heat

The so-called rotating blackout (yes, where I live, the blackouts are between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.).
“The rotating blackouts that hit this past week seemed to expose a deeper structural weakness in the country’s power system: heavy dependence on a small number of major power plants, shared fuel facilities and critical transmission corridors,” my brother explained to me when I had almost lost my mind, and definitely my cool in the heat of the night.
I mean, really, just as I am about to wind down from a long day doing stuff — yes, a blackout hits. Even Lexie, my little doggo, shuffles the whole time waiting for me to turn on the cooler air. Why do I know? She looks at me with puppy dog eyes and wonders whether I have lost my mind.
“No electricity,” I whisper to Lexie. “All we can do is lie in bed and try to think cool thoughts.”
So, one night last week, I thought I had lost my mind. I opted to turn my thoughts to the reasons I still drive.
When I was in my early teens, I made sure that I was able to sneak the car away and asked my dad’s driver to teach me how to drive my dad’s gigantic (I was little then) Chevy station wagon. Yes, we had a wagon because we are seven siblings, and we needed to fit in the car on the rare summer vacations we would take.
Today, with two of my siblings in the great beyond and my parents there as well, I still am that little girl who looks at cars, drives some of them, and, with much luck, gets to experience nice cars and write about the experience, too.
Lessons, lessons
Never judge the other car’s driver.
Yup, never judge a person by what he or she drives. I remember being told by a British car distributor that his first car was a Toyota. But he worked hard with the cars he loved and became the distributor of his favorite British car brand when he made it.
In contrast, I was once feeling good about myself, driving a Porsche Boxster test in the Autobahn in Germany — when in truth, at the time, I was driving a hand-me-down sedan in Manila.
Yes, there is always a bigger fish out there — don’t be insecure when your friend or colleague is driving a nicer or more expensive car. Maybe the experience can be used to inspire yourself to work harder (but not to the point that a nicer car is your only motivation).
Lessons are learned from looking behind.
“Ang hindi tumitingin sa pinanggalingan ay hindi makakarating sa paroroonan.” Being aware of traffic around you is the best way to stay away from accidents and ultimately get to your destination. Sure, you need to focus on the road ahead, but regularly glancing at the rear- and side-view mirrors from time to time will keep you informed of other vehicles around you.
Keep the focus
Driving a car is like listening to a teacher in class. You might think you can get away with not paying attention, but you’ll pay for it with a low or failing grade — or an accident. Leave the Snapchatting to when you’re not driving. It’s illegal, after all. Even stuff like syncing your phone with the car’s audio system or programming Waze should be done before you drive off. And don’t even think about streaming Netflix!
Everything matters
Discretion is always the better part of valor. Always imagine the worst-case scenarios, and you’d be better prepared for any eventuality. Cars parked along a sidewalk can hide a person about to cross the street — or worse, a kid about to run after a dog or a ball. Drivers or passengers of a stopped car can suddenly open their door. Cars parked can suddenly back out of their parking spaces. And never follow a jeepney with passengers hanging from the rear. It’ll be almost impossible for you to avoid that person if he falls off. Hitting or running over a person is probably the most traumatic thing a driver can ever experience.
One mouth, two ears
“You never learn anything while you’re talking.” Most of the learning comes from watching and listening. On the road, honking on the horn too much or too often is akin to talking too much. It stresses everyone else on the road, and this stress will inevitably bounce back to you.
Enjoy the ride
Life presents all sorts of challenges. We succeed. We fail. But the best takeaway is that we learn from our experiences, positive and negative. And most important of all, even with the potholes of life, enjoy the ride.
The test drive was cool.
Truth to tell, I have never driven the brand, so I was both excited and maybe a little nervous.
I was told that the Changan CS15 is the brand’s entry-level subcompact crossover, offering a compelling combination of modern features, competitive pricing, and exceptional value for money.
When I saw the CS15. I liked it at once because it was simple and looked like a sturdy SUV. Stocky and comfy. Nothing flashy, but made with comfort in mind. Especially, first-time car owners.
I like the spaciousness and versatile solutions for daily commute and the little extras for a weekend drive, too. The CS15 caters to customers who are looking for a vehicle that is functional, reliable, feature-packed, and at the same time, cost-efficient.
‘Nuff said. Time to drive.
Since it was a dark and steamy evening at home. I took Lexie for a short trip to C5 and turned on the AC so she could cool down.
Let me just say that the AC was super cool, and Lexie and I looked at each other as we kept our faces close to the vents.
Mind change
I decided to take the Changan to one of the malls in the south because the parking was empty. It was here that I was able to take a good look at the little, stocky subcompact.
Exterior-wise, the CS15 maintains its tasteful, bold, and modern exterior design. It consists of several exterior features such as the Automatic Halogen Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, Moonroof, Functional Satin Silver Roof Rails, and Rear Fog Lights.
I was particularly drawn to the Multi-Dimensional Rhombic Grille Design. On top of this, its 17-inch Two-Toned Gunmetal Alloy Wheel Design for its sportier look.
I sat in the CS 15 as Lexie walked about close by.
Oh, yes, the engine and performance were tested too. Powering the CS15 is a 1.5L BlueCore petrol engine, mated with a 5-Speed Wet Type Dual Clutch Transmission (WDCT) that produces 105 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque, making it a perfect daily companion for city drives.
It is an engine match made in heaven as I made sure that we drove around the villages in the area, making sure to test the safety of the Changan. And, for safety, the CS 15 stays safe at all times, thanks to the CS15’s array of safety features. Some of these include Driver, Front Passenger, and Front Side Airbags, Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Stability Program, Brake Assist System, Hill Hold Control, Front Ventilated Disc Brakes and Rear Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear Child Safety Lock, ISOFIX, Central Door Lock and Driver Seatbelt Reminder.
The electricity back home had come back on — a drive home was in order. We made it home safe and sound and feeling exceptionally cool in the drive on the CS15.
Just fun. Until next detour.