The joy of ‘HEV-y’ driving

Stepping inside

It was difficult for me to find something I did not like. Every button was within reach. The 10.1 inch touchscreen made sure of that.

But, I lie, because the little emoticons on the touchscreen are not really stuff I’m likely to touch at any point of a cool drive. The little containers in the center console for my cellphone, a place to put a cool drink and an easy to control aircon lever are all that are really necessary for me.

I will add the little push buttons for the windows and the side view mirrors are a must — indeed, a plus.

With Lexie all dressed up, we are ready to go. We hop into the Vios, making sure that Lexie is safe and her seatbelt fastened.

We begin our short 45-minute drive. Destinations cross my mind as places we might stop at, but for a test drive at 4:30 a.m., what matters to me is the drive, not the stops along the way.

We make it to C5 in about 15 minutes, a short drive and traffic-free. Lexie sits in back as she watches my every move.

I talk, she listens.

The Vios ATIV HEV hums in silence and I put a little more rubber to the metal. I make sure to stay in my lane, speed limit intact so I stay cool, fresh and relaxed.

My attention drifts as I notice there are less hard plastics under my fingertips and more soft-touch material.