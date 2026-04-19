The joy of ‘HEV-y’ driving

Toyota Motors is guided to building better vehicles by these words, “In our pursuit over the decades to create ever-better cars, one thing has remained constant: driving towards a sustainable future that makes way for every lifestyle.”
In 1997, Toyota Motors introduced its first Hybrid Electric vehicle — the Prius.
I remember as a young adult how I was impressed with this model — in my mind, it was a car of the “future,” something ahead of its time. It looked cool, too.
In the year 2026, the aim of a sustainable future for every car-loving lifestyle continues to be how the Japanese company looks towards the future of mobility.
Forward, always
As I take a first look at the Toyota ATIV Vios HEV, I wonder what the driving experience would bring.
I begin the test drive by dressing up my driving companion Lexie, something that has become a ‘regular’ event as I plan a short trip to nearby Tagaytay for some yummy snacks and a breezy walk for my pet.
If you’re wondering what ATIV means, it is an abbreviated “elevATIVe” and stylish driving experience, one that symbolizes “vitality” and energy to move forward — as I learned while prepping for the test drive of the day.
The Toyota 1.5 ATIV Vios HEV looks sharp and modern, with square shoulders that send the message of a strong, steady and sturdy ride.
A huge front grille and big black bumper define the steady sedan. There are low-slung headlights under a black chrome crossbar that lower the visual height of the front end — making the lovely sedan close to ground and stable.
As I walk to the rear of the vehicle, I am impressed with the rear lights and a chopped rear bumper that are purposeful and give the unit a cohesive look.
Stepping inside
It was difficult for me to find something I did not like. Every button was within reach. The 10.1 inch touchscreen made sure of that.
But, I lie, because the little emoticons on the touchscreen are not really stuff I’m likely to touch at any point of a cool drive. The little containers in the center console for my cellphone, a place to put a cool drink and an easy to control aircon lever are all that are really necessary for me.
I will add the little push buttons for the windows and the side view mirrors are a must — indeed, a plus.
With Lexie all dressed up, we are ready to go. We hop into the Vios, making sure that Lexie is safe and her seatbelt fastened.
We begin our short 45-minute drive. Destinations cross my mind as places we might stop at, but for a test drive at 4:30 a.m., what matters to me is the drive, not the stops along the way.
We make it to C5 in about 15 minutes, a short drive and traffic-free. Lexie sits in back as she watches my every move.
I talk, she listens.
The Vios ATIV HEV hums in silence and I put a little more rubber to the metal. I make sure to stay in my lane, speed limit intact so I stay cool, fresh and relaxed.
My attention drifts as I notice there are less hard plastics under my fingertips and more soft-touch material.
It’s the drive that matters
Driving ergonomics are generally good. The front seats tilt to a level that I am comfortable in, the easy-to-handle steering wheel immediately making me comfortable.
As I take a look at the rear seat I notice that Lexie is as cool as can be as she sits contentedly — the back seat riders are normally the beneficiaries of the cool AC.
Before I entered the Vios I made a mental note of how spacious the trunk is, a good place for loading stuff on a weekend adventure. The trunk is usefully large, with up to 500 liters of space.
Needless to say, but I will say it anyway, the Vios ATIV runs smooth like butter when spread on a steaming bun, with the engine switching seamlessly between electric low-speed mode and hybrid high-speed mode depending on how I stepped on the gas.
There are the expected ECO and PWR modes, the former moderating power delivery and AC to improve economy and the latter increasing throttle response for better performance. It was ECO mode for me.
Ride and handling
The ATIV boasts firm body control, with pleasing steering weight and good handling balance, thanks to having both the 12V and hybrid batteries over the rear axle. There’s a bit of stiffness over high-frequency bumps, but the car flows nicely over heaves and dips at speed.
Down the C5 and into the inners streets of Santa Rosa and popping out at Tagaytay left me relaxed, a drive I needed to make.
My mind has wandered far enough and Lexie signals that she needs a pee break. I stop at a gas station, get the buco pie and drive on to a little house in Tagaytay.
Sensing lots of space to run, Lexie hops off the ATIV and runs free.
Other cool stuff include an infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multiple USB-A and USB-C charging points and a wireless charging pad.
Best for last
Of course, the biggest draw for the Vios ATIV HEV is that it is the Hybrid Synergy system, which gives it an edge. It boasts fantastic fuel economy and class-leading performance.
‘Nuff said. On to the next detour.