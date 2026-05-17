BDO Life to hold career day in Quezon City

Applicants may send their resumes in advance through email or bring printed copies during the event.

BDO Life reminded applicants that the company “will never ask candidates to pay for any part of their job application process.”

BDO Life is a subsidiary of BDO Unibank Inc. and offers a range of life insurance products, including protection, health, education, savings, retirement, and estate planning solutions for individuals and corporate clients.

The company said its products are not deposit products, are not insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp., and are not guaranteed by BDO Unibank.

BDO Life is regulated by the Insurance Commission and authorized to offer insurance products exclusively within the Philippines.