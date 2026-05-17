Anna Dy sees digital content boosting football fandom

“I’m really a lifestyle fan,” Dy said. “The content was able to relate to me.”

Dy recalled seeing a story about Ronaldo crediting his mother for his success, which resonated with her as a mother of three boys.

“And because of that, I started searching for Ronaldo. The algorithm found me,” she said.

According to Dy, relatable and personalized digital content has the power to naturally attract new audiences to football and sports culture.

“The relevant content for you will draw you into the sport,” Dy said. “With more content that we’re producing, I think I’m very confident it will draw in more people as well.”

Aleph was recently appointed by FIFA as the media rights distributor of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Philippines.