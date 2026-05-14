Aleph brings World Cup closer to Pinoys

The tournament begins on 11 June and is set to become the biggest edition in history with 48 national teams competing in 104 matches over 39 days.

The discussion panel included Amaia Navas.

Morales, senior vice president for partnerships and interim managing director for Asia-Pacific of Aleph; Anna Dy, country head for the Philippines of Aleph; Kike Levy, co-founder of CayoTV and global expert in sports media; and Angelico Mercader, general secretary of the Philippine Football Federation.

According to Aleph Philippines country head Anna Dy, the initiative aims to make football more accessible to Filipinos nationwide, especially younger audiences who consume sports content digitally.

“I think this is an exciting time for football in the Philippines,” Dy told DAILY TRIBUNE in an exclusive interview.