Aleph brings World Cup closer to Pinoys

Global digital advertising and fintech solutions firm Aleph is looking to bring the World Cup closer to Filipino fans through a pioneering multichannel distribution strategy that includes free daily matches on YouTube and digital-first content across multiple platforms.
Aleph was recently appointed by the International Football Federation (FIFA) as the official media rights distributor of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Philippines, marking the first time the company will handle the tournament locally.
The tournament begins on 11 June and is set to become the biggest edition in history with 48 national teams competing in 104 matches over 39 days.
The discussion panel included Amaia Navas.
Morales, senior vice president for partnerships and interim managing director for Asia-Pacific of Aleph; Anna Dy, country head for the Philippines of Aleph; Kike Levy, co-founder of CayoTV and global expert in sports media; and Angelico Mercader, general secretary of the Philippine Football Federation.
According to Aleph Philippines country head Anna Dy, the initiative aims to make football more accessible to Filipinos nationwide, especially younger audiences who consume sports content digitally.
“I think this is an exciting time for football in the Philippines,” Dy told DAILY TRIBUNE in an exclusive interview.
“With this new distribution channel for FIFA, it’s a pioneering distribution. We have moved with the times.”
Dy said select matches will be streamed for free on YouTube through Aleph Arena, while all matches will also be available through an over-the-top (OTT) partner.
“There will be free games on YouTube,” Dy said. “One game a day.”
Aside from live matches, Aleph Arena will also distribute short-form and medium-form content, including halftime shows, postgame programs, match clips, creator content, and lifestyle features across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and X.
“Aleph Arena will deliver live action, post-match clips, creator content, and second-day conversation, all sitting inside one connected ecosystem,” Dy said.
She added that the company’s strategy is designed around the viewing habits of modern Filipino sports fans.
“The match goes where the fan goes,” Dy said.
Dy also emphasized the growing football audience in the Philippines, noting that around 39 million Filipinos are already interested in the sport.