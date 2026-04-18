NEW CAST ALERT: Benedix Ramos and Sheena Belarmino join TGA's 'The Notebook' musical

Theatre Group Asia (TGA) is officially filling out the timeline for The Notebook: The Musical. Joining Morissette (Middle Allie) are two of the scene's brightest rising stars: Benedix Ramos as Young Noah and Sheena Belarmino as Young Allie.

These two will be tackling the high-stakes, first-love energy of the story’s early chapters. Benedix Ramos, a Gawad Buhay nominee known for Bar Boys and Next to Normal, is bringing a mix of sincerity and modern edge to Noah’s younger years.

Beside him, Sheena Belarmino—fresh off powerhouse runs in Spring Awakening and One More Chance—is set to capture Allie’s defiant and spirited side with the massive vocal range and stage presence she’s famous for.