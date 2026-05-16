VYBE pushes reach with M Lhuillier tie-up

Through the partnership, VYBE users may access services such as seamless digital payments, free fund transfers to other banks and e-wallets, rewards points earning, and other financial tools available on the app.

Not just a wallet but also BPI’s loyalty platform

“But what’s more rewarding is that every time you use VYBE, you earn points. You earn points not just from your transactions in VYBE, but also if you have BPI products and services,” said Eric Faustino, head of Digital Partnerships and Ecosystems at BPI, during the official media launch of the tie-up last Thursday.

“So, it’s not just a wallet — it’s also BPI’s loyalty platform,” he added.

All-in-one e-wallet

VYBE by BPI is an all-in-one e-wallet app that allows users to pay via QR Ph, transfer funds to other banks and e-wallets for free, earn and redeem rewards points, and access digital financial services through a mobile platform.

Faustino said the app charges no transaction fees for InstaPay and QR Ph transactions, as well as for fund transfers to any bank or e-wallet.