Solemnity of the Ascension, World Communications Sunday

2nd Reading, Eph. 1:17-23. A summary of this long and profoundly theological verses — Paul prays for the Ephesians (v.16) — that God may give them a spirit of wisdom and revelation (v.17); that they may be enlightened to know the hope and riches of his inheritance (v. 18); as well as the surpassing greatness of his power (v. 19), which he worked in raising Christ from the dead, and seating him at his right hand (v. 20), far above all power and authority for all time (vv. 21).

God put him as head over his body, the church (v. 22). As God “fills Christ,” so Christ in turn fills the church (v. 23).

Gospel, Mt. 28: 16-2. The Commissioning of the Disciples. As ordered by Jesus, the 11 disciples go to Galilee. On the Mount of Olives, near Bethany (v. 12), they see Jesus and worship him (vv. 16-17). Jesus says to them: “All power in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age” (vv. 18-19).

Footnote from the New American Bible: “This climactic scene has been called a ‘a proleptic parousia,’ for it gives a foretaste of the final glorious coming of the Son of Man (Mt. 26:64). Then his triumph will be manifest to all; now it is revealed only to his disciples, who are commissioned to announce it to all nations and bring them to belief in Jesus and obedience to his commandments.”

Christ’s Ascension “marks the definitive entrance of Jesus’ humanity into God’s holy heavenly domain” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 665). The Feast reminds us that our final home is heaven; it lifts us toward eternity. It is God’s promise and our hope. As the disciples went forth on mission to proclaim Jesus, we are likewise sent to mission — to witness courageously in a world that is often indifferent to him.

Prayer: Gladden us with holy joys, almighty God, and make us rejoice with devout thanksgiving, for the Ascension of Christ, your Son, is our exaltation, and, where the Head has gone before in glory, the Body is called to follow, through Christ our Lord. Amen.