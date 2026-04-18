3rd Sunday of Easter

Upon hearing this, the Sanhedrin and the high priest were enraged and wanted to put the Apostles to death (v. 33).

Resp. Ps. 16:1-2, 5, 7-8, 9-10, 11. “Keep me safe, O God, in you I take refuge.” You are my Lord, my only good (vv. 1-2). “You have made my destiny secure” (v. 5). “I bless the Lord who counsels me” (v. 7). “With him at my right hand, I shall never be shaken” (v. 8). “Therefore, my soul rejoices.” For you will not abandon your devout one in “Sheol,” the underworld where bodies corrupt (vv. 9-10; Acts 2:25-32 apply the verse to Christ’s resurrection, “Nor will you suffer your holy one to see corruption”).

2nd Reading, 1 Pt. 1: 17-21. Peter addresses the Gentile converts of Asia Minor: You invoke the Father as impartial judge. Therefore “conduct yourselves with reverence during the time of your sojourning, realizing that you were ransomed from your futile conduct… with the precious blood of Christ as of a spotless unblemished lamb” (vv. 18-19). He has been “revealed in the final time for you” (v. 20). Through him, you believe in God, “who raised him from the dead, and gave him glory, so that your faith and hope are in God” (v. 21).

Gospel, Lk. 24:13-25. The Emmaus Appearance of the Risen Lord. On the first day of the week (Easter Sunday), several women and later Peter find the tomb empty (vv. 1–12). That very day, two disciples walk home to Emmaus, seven miles from Jerusalem. Jesus draws near and walks with them, asking what they are discussing. They are downcast. Cleopas answers, “Are you the only visitor in Jerusalem who does not know of the things that have taken place there?”

Jesus asks, “What things?” They answer, “The things that happened to Jesus the Nazarene, who was a prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people” (vv. 13-19): his being handed over by our chief priests and rulers, his sentence of death by crucifixion (v. 20). “We were hoping that he would be the one to redeem Israel.”

Now some women in our group went to the tomb early this morning and angels told them that Jesus was alive. Some went to verify and found the tomb empty. Jesus tells them, “How slow of heart to believe all that the prophets spoke!” (v. 25). It was necessary for the Messiah to suffer and enter into his glory. Beginning with Moses and the prophets, Jesus interprets to them what is said about him in all the Scriptures. They invite him to dine with them (vv. 26-30).

At the table, he takes the bread, blesses and breaks it and gives it to them. And suddenly their eyes are opened and they recognize him, but Jesus disappears. “Were not our hearts burning, when he opened the Scriptures to us?” (v. 32). They return to Jerusalem. The Eleven and others tell them that Jesus has risen and appeared to Simon. They recount their own experience at the breaking of the bread (vv. 33-35).

The Emmaus encounter emphasizes the importance of the Scriptures in understanding Jesus’s mission and the necessity of divine revelation for recognizing the risen Lord, the transformative power of encountering the risen Christ. He is present among us even when he is not recognized. Our belief in the risen Christ sends us to mission, to proclaiming: “Christ has died, Christ has risen, Christ will come again!”

Prayer: May your people exult forever, O God, in renewed youthfulness of spirit, so that, rejoicing now in the restored glory of our adoption, we may look forward in confident hope to the rejoicing of the day of resurrection, through Christ, our Risen Lord and Savior. Amen.