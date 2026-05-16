Senate refuses Ombudsman over CCTV shooting footage - Remulla

The Ombudsman chief, however, said the Senate “does not want to accept” the subpoena, describing it as a rejection of the legal process being served.

Remulla pointed to the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms, which he said is headed by Police Gen. Mao Aplasca and serves as the institution’s security force.

The Ombudsman chief said the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms carries an official title, but its primary function is to secure the Senate and ensure that rules are properly enforced.

“That’s it,” Remulla said.

On Aplasca’s alleged warning shot, Remulla stressed that no one is above the law.

“For you to fire a warning shot against law enforcement, you think that you are above the law. Nobody is above the law, I’m sorry,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman placed Aplasca under preventive suspension for six months on Friday for allegedly discharging a firearm inside the Senate building on the evening of 13 May.