Iloilo mayors push stronger food security, farm support, aid for vulnerable sectors

LMP Iloilo Chapter President and Badiangan Mayor Suzette Mamon emphasized the need for stronger coordination among local government units and national agencies to effectively address challenges in agriculture, nutrition, and social development.

Among the programs discussed were the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) and the implementation of the Sagip Saka Act, along with the FFEDIS program of the Department of Agriculture Western Visayas.

The Iloilo Provincial Government also presented its Financial Assistance to LGUs (FALGU) Rice Program framework, which aims to improve rice accessibility and strengthen food security across the province.