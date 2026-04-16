Iligan assures stable food supply amid fuel crisis

ILIGAN CITY — Local authorities assured residents that food supplies, particularly rice, remain stable despite the ongoing fuel crisis.
During a meeting of the Local Price Coordinating Council (LPCC), City Councilor Marlene Young said rice stocks in the city are sufficient.
“There is no need for Iliganons to worry about rice supply,” Young said.
The city government has activated monitoring mechanisms and support programs to stabilize commodity supply, assist producers and reduce the impact of rising fuel costs.
Current market monitoring showed stable prices:
Imported rice: P58–P62 per kilo
Local rice: P58–P60 per kilo
To support farmers and ensure the flow of goods, the City Agriculturist’s Office has provided free transport services for agricultural products.
City Agriculturist Marie Ann Beley said farmers can coordinate with the office to access the program.
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has also intensified price monitoring, especially after the declaration of a state of calamity.
DTI Lanao del Norte Consumer Protection Division chief John Clifford Fernan said establishments must comply with suggested retail prices.
Non-compliant businesses may face show-cause orders and possible violations.
The city government is also studying energy conservation measures, including improved traffic management and proposals to reduce fuel consumption.