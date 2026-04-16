Iligan assures stable food supply amid fuel crisis

“There is no need for Iliganons to worry about rice supply,” Young said.

The city government has activated monitoring mechanisms and support programs to stabilize commodity supply, assist producers and reduce the impact of rising fuel costs.

Current market monitoring showed stable prices:

Imported rice: P58–P62 per kilo

Local rice: P58–P60 per kilo

To support farmers and ensure the flow of goods, the City Agriculturist’s Office has provided free transport services for agricultural products.

City Agriculturist Marie Ann Beley said farmers can coordinate with the office to access the program.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has also intensified price monitoring, especially after the declaration of a state of calamity.