MMDA opens free shower facilities for cyclists in Pasig

MMDA chairperson Don Artes said the agency plans to replicate the project across the region to encourage “active mobility” among workers.

“We are working on a program to install similar facilities all over Metro Manila to help our fellow citizens who ride bicycles, especially those heading to the office,” Artes said in a statement.

The initiative comes as Metro Manila faces intense dry-season heat, with heat indices frequently reaching dangerous levels. Officials said the high temperatures have made active commuting more strenuous, increasing the need for facilities where the public can cool down.

Meantime MMDA general manager Nicolas Torre III said the goal is to protect the welfare of the roughly 1,700 cyclists who use the EDSA bike lane daily.

“This is a simple but important step in making our cities more supportive of active transport,” Torre said.

The facility is currently free to use, though commuters must register upon entry for security monitoring. The MMDA is also exploring the possibility of operating the hub 24 hours a day to accommodate different work shifts.

Private sector support has already been pledged, with Republic Gas Corp. set to donate soaps, shampoos and 1,000 towels for the site.

Pio G. Fortuno Jr. of the advocacy group Siklista Pilipino praised the move, expressing hope that private companies would follow the MMDA’s example by installing their own bike-friendly amenities.