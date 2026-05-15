Health comes in pairs

Colorful vegetables with a little healthy fat

Deeply colored vegetables like spinach, carrots, peppers and tomatoes contain carotenoids, naturally-occurring plant compounds that not only give these foods their beautiful colors, thay act as antioxidants, too. These compounds are fat soluble, meaning they are better absorbed when eaten with some fat.

Try using an olive oil dressing on your salad, add a small amount of nuts or seeds to your cooked veggies or add some avocado and spinach to your smoothie. By doing so, your body can make better use of these beneficial antioxidants.

Vitamin C with iron

The 2023 National Nutrition Survey (NNS) of the DoST-FNRI reported that round two in 10 (17.2 percent) of Filipinos 60 years old and above suffer from anemia and are iron-deficient.

Iron supports oxygen transport and energy metabolism and can be found in both plant and animal sources. Heme iron, found in meat, poultry, fish and eggs, is absorbed efficiently, while non-heme iron from plant foods like beans, lentils, spinach, and grains is absorbed less efficiently.

Vitamin C improves the absorption of non-heme iron. So, to boost your uptake of iron, try adding tomatoes to chili, citrus segments to a spinach salad, or strawberries to fortified cereal to help your body absorb the non-heme iron.

Protein shakes or meal replacements that are fortified with iron can help meet iron needs and the iron will be better absorbed when paired with vitamin C-rich foods. So, try blending some pineapple, strawberries or mango into your shake.

Green tea with Vitamin C-rich foods

Green tea contains beneficial plant compounds called catechins that function as antioxidants. Adding lemon to your tea or enjoying it alongside vitamin C-rich fruits (such as citrus, strawberries or kiwi) helps improve the absorption of these compounds.

If green tea is part of your routine, pairing it with a balanced snack that includes some vitamin C is another great strategy. And, if your snack contains some protein and fiber, even better — it will help provide some sustained energy. So, enjoy your green tea along with a bit of Greek yogurt and pineapple, or a fiber-enriched protein snack bar and a handful of berries.

Vitamin D with calcium-rich foods

Vitamin D is essential for helping the body absorb calcium, which supports bone health and muscle function. A 2020 study revealed vitamin D deficiency among 20- to 39-year-old Filipino adults.

Fatty fish — such as salmon and mackerel — provide vitamin D and so do eggs, while leafy greens, dairy foods, and fortified plant-based beverages provide calcium. Pairing these foods supports optimal calcium utilization, so have a mixed green salad with your grilled fish or fold some spinach into your scrambled eggs.

For those who do not regularly consume animal foods, fortified products or supplements that provide vitamin D can help fill the gap. When combined with calcium-rich foods from either plant or animal sources, they can help support your body’s needs.

Protein and fiber

Many adults fall short on daily protein and fiber intake, and both are important for satiety. Combining protein with high-fiber foods can help make meals more filling, and the fiber also supports digestive health. Blending mixed berries, vegetables or fiber into a protein shake, or pairing a colorful salad with tofu, beans, eggs, chicken, or fish helps bring balance to a meal and makes it more satisfying.

All for the better

Good nutrition is not about rigid rules or chasing single superfoods. It is about regularly providing your body with the nutrients it needs in ways that fit your lifestyle. Eating a variety of foods means you’re more likely to get the benefits of some of these food pairings.

And, while whole foods form the foundation of the diet, fortified products, protein shakes and fiber supplements can all serve as practical tools to help bridge gaps, especially when schedules are busy or need increase.

Nutrition is personal. The goal is not perfection. It is consistency. By combining smart food pairings with healthy choices — including protein from both plant and animal sources, plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables, fiber-rich grains and healthy fats — you can create a sustainable approach that provides your body what it needs day after day.