Pouring health with every glass of milk

In the Philippines, this need is reflected in growing public health concerns. Data from the Food and Nutrition Research Institute shows that a significant portion of Filipino adults are at medium to high risk for osteoporosis, with women being more vulnerable than men. While updated national figures remain limited, earlier projections suggest that cases will continue to rise as the population ages. This risk is further heightened by widespread vitamin D insufficiency, which affects a large share of Filipinos and can weaken bone health over time.

At the same time, obesity has also become a major concern, driven by dietary patterns, lifestyle changes and economic constraints. Many households still rely on affordable food sources such as sari-sari stores, where choices often lean toward calorie-dense but nutrient-poor options. Combined with insufficient intake of essential nutrients and increasingly sedentary lifestyles, these factors contribute to the growing number of overweight and obese Filipinos. According to the World Health Organization, a significant portion of both adults and children in the country now fall into these categories, increasing their risk for conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and other chronic illnesses.

So, is there anything we can do to curb this concerning health trend? The answer lies in changing lifestyle habits. Returning to simple, familiar practices, such as including milk in the diet, can help support nutritional needs. Milk is known for its calcium and vitamin D content, which help strengthen bones, but it also contains nutrients such as riboflavin, niacin and pantothenic acid that support energy production and overall body function. Some studies suggest that regular consumption of low-fat dairy, including milk, may help improve weight management and support healthier body composition, partly due to its protein content, which promotes satiety and helps reduce unnecessary snacking.