Bong Go named adopted son of San Jacinto

The resolution highlighted Go’s efforts as a health advocate, particularly his support for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide aimed at bringing basic government medical services closer to Filipinos.

It also cited his continued assistance to underprivileged sectors through various outreach initiatives, including medical assistance programs for residents of San Jacinto, which local officials described as significant help to those most in need.

Local leaders recognized Go’s public service initiatives as the basis for the honor, noting in the certificate that his “significant contributions to the development and welfare of our municipality” and his programs in infrastructure, healthcare, education and assistance to vulnerable sectors have made a meaningful impact on the community.

The resolution likewise emphasized the senator’s “generosity, love, support, and contribution to the development of the local government unit of San Jacinto and the welfare of its citizens,” which officials said contributed to the municipality’s progress and the well-being of its residents.

The conferment of the title reflects the municipality’s recognition of Go’s engagement with local communities and underscores the continued partnership between the senator and local officials in advancing development programs in San Jacinto.

Go was also presented with a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of his contributions, dedication and support for the successful celebration of the San Jacinto Town Fiesta 2026 held on 23 April.