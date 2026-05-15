A modern luxury drive to perfect Pinoy meals

A curated group of next-generation artists, actors, actresses and industry leaders drove home the point that excellence is derived not just from craftsmanship, but also sensorial excellence.

For the latest salvo of an ongoing series, the guest list that included Bea Borres, Anthony Constantino, Tiana Kocher, Elisse Joson, Faith da Silva, Magui Ford, Angel Guardian, AZ Martinez, Kira Balinger, Marco Gumabao, JM Rodriguez and Brooke Barredo joined by GMA senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdes, Sparkle vice president Joy Marcelo and Brand It CEO and president Dong Ronquillo experienced what this means.