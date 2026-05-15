A modern luxury drive to perfect Pinoy meals

A curated group of next-generation artists, actors, actresses and industry leaders drove home the point that excellence is derived not just from craftsmanship, but also sensorial excellence.
For the latest salvo of an ongoing series, the guest list that included Bea Borres, Anthony Constantino, Tiana Kocher, Elisse Joson, Faith da Silva, Magui Ford, Angel Guardian, AZ Martinez, Kira Balinger, Marco Gumabao, JM Rodriguez and Brooke Barredo joined by GMA senior vice president Annette Gozon-Valdes, Sparkle vice president Joy Marcelo and Brand It CEO and president Dong Ronquillo experienced what this means.
The Maserati Legacy Circle series brings together leaders and tastemakers across disciplines. Designed as a platform for exchange, it explores how different forms of craftsmanship intersect, from automotive design to culinary artistry, and how these connections shape modern luxury.
“At Maserati, craftsmanship is not limited to what we build, but how we make people feel,” shared Sam Verzosa, host of the Maserati Legacy Circle. “From the drive to the dining experience, every element is designed to create moments that are both memorable and meaningful.”
At its core is a dialogue between Italian craftsmanship and Filipino excellence, expressed not only at the table, but in the journey that leads to it.
Design, comfort and performance came together to elevate dinners in the city into an experience in itself. Each drive became an extension of the night’s philosophy, where precision and intention were felt before a single course was served.
Set within the celebrated spaces of Toyo Eatery and Kasa Palma, the evening drew a natural parallel between disciplines that value intention, detail and mastery.
At Toyo Eatery, appetizers and entreés followed the philosophy of precision. Each dish was guided by seasonality, balance and respect for ingredients, resulting in a dining experience that feels refined yet grounded.
At Kasa Palma, desserts and cocktails aligned where Filipino cuisine was approached as both memory and innovation. Dishes were shaped through research, storytelling and technique, transforming familiar flavors into something contemporary while remaining rooted in identity.
Much like the brand’s Italian heritage, where design and engineering are guided by both tradition and innovation, Filipino excellence today is defined by its ability to reinterpret and elevate. AKM