Building a culinary legacy rooted in passion, consistency and innovation

That early curiosity was further nurtured by his grandfather, who worked with the United Nations and brought home cookbooks from across Asia — Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and beyond. Through those pages, Sarasola encountered a world of flavors that would later define his own cooking philosophy.

Formal training, fast beginnings

That early exposure eventually led him to pursue formal culinary studies at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Unlike many aspiring chefs who spend years training in established kitchens or abroad, Sarasola took a more unconventional route.

Immediately after graduation, he opened his own restaurant.

What started as Avenue 75 — a sports bar concept in BF Homes, Parañaque, would later evolve into Bistro 75. The transformation marked not only a business shift but also a personal one.

As his identity as a chef matured, so did his vision for the restaurant. What was once a nighttime sports bar gradually became a full-service bistro offering all-day breakfast and a more refined dining experience. Today, Bistro 75 stands as a reflection of Sarasola’s evolution as both chef and entrepreneur.

The reinvention was deliberate. Sarasola expanded the menu while maintaining accessibility — ensuring that loyal customers from the Avenue 75 days still felt at home, while new diners experienced something elevated.

His approach is rooted in balance: innovation without alienation, refinement without pretension.

Global palate, Filipino to the core

Sarasola’s cuisine is shaped by travel, exposure and memory. During his time in Europe, he explored culinary cultures in Spain, Portugal, Italy, and beyond. One of his strongest influences came from Spanish tapas culture, particularly in Porto and Salamanca, where food is designed for sharing and social connection. That experience influenced his own menu development. Dishes like gambas, croquetas and salt picao echo his tapas-inspired memories, subtly integrated into Bistro 75’s offerings.

At the same time, Filipino flavors remain central to his identity as a chef. His long-time bestseller, Chicken Sisig, remains a staple after 16 years.

He also continues to elevate local cuisine through dishes like pork and chicken skin cooked in coconut milk and traditional vinegar-based preparations that highlight Filipino depth and complexity.

Even his European-inspired dishes stay grounded in authenticity — Carbonara made with guanciale and egg yolk instead of cream, and mains like Chicken Marsala and Sole Meunière executed with classic technique.