Building a culinary legacy rooted in passion, consistency and innovation

In an industry defined by speed, trends and constant reinvention, chef Jose Sarasola has carved out a career built on something far more enduring — passion shaped in childhood and refined through years of discipline.
His culinary journey did not begin in a professional kitchen, but in the quiet discovery of cookbooks. As a high school student, Sarasola immersed himself in the works of chefs like Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay, absorbing techniques and ideas long before he ever handled a commercial stove.
That early curiosity was further nurtured by his grandfather, who worked with the United Nations and brought home cookbooks from across Asia — Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and beyond. Through those pages, Sarasola encountered a world of flavors that would later define his own cooking philosophy.
Formal training, fast beginnings
That early exposure eventually led him to pursue formal culinary studies at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Unlike many aspiring chefs who spend years training in established kitchens or abroad, Sarasola took a more unconventional route.
Immediately after graduation, he opened his own restaurant.
What started as Avenue 75 — a sports bar concept in BF Homes, Parañaque, would later evolve into Bistro 75. The transformation marked not only a business shift but also a personal one.
As his identity as a chef matured, so did his vision for the restaurant. What was once a nighttime sports bar gradually became a full-service bistro offering all-day breakfast and a more refined dining experience. Today, Bistro 75 stands as a reflection of Sarasola’s evolution as both chef and entrepreneur.
The reinvention was deliberate. Sarasola expanded the menu while maintaining accessibility — ensuring that loyal customers from the Avenue 75 days still felt at home, while new diners experienced something elevated.
His approach is rooted in balance: innovation without alienation, refinement without pretension.
Global palate, Filipino to the core
Sarasola’s cuisine is shaped by travel, exposure and memory. During his time in Europe, he explored culinary cultures in Spain, Portugal, Italy, and beyond. One of his strongest influences came from Spanish tapas culture, particularly in Porto and Salamanca, where food is designed for sharing and social connection. That experience influenced his own menu development. Dishes like gambas, croquetas and salt picao echo his tapas-inspired memories, subtly integrated into Bistro 75’s offerings.
At the same time, Filipino flavors remain central to his identity as a chef. His long-time bestseller, Chicken Sisig, remains a staple after 16 years.
He also continues to elevate local cuisine through dishes like pork and chicken skin cooked in coconut milk and traditional vinegar-based preparations that highlight Filipino depth and complexity.
Even his European-inspired dishes stay grounded in authenticity — Carbonara made with guanciale and egg yolk instead of cream, and mains like Chicken Marsala and Sole Meunière executed with classic technique.
Surviving the pandemic, preserving a family
The Covid-19 pandemic became one of the most defining challenges of Sarasola’s career. Like many restaurateurs, he faced uncertainty, operational restrictions and financial pressure. Yet it was during this period that his leadership was most evident.
With limited operations and strict curfews, he adapted Bistro 75 into a takeout-driven model. The menu was simplified — featuring pizzas, palabok and halo-halo, designed for accessibility and quick preparation. Despite the constraints, demand remained steady, driven by loyal customers who supported the restaurant through difficult times.
But perhaps his most significant decision was not culinary, it was human.
While many establishments were forced to downsize, Sarasola made a commitment to retain his staff. Many of them had been with him for years, forming what he described as a family. Even with reduced income, he found ways to sustain their salaries.
For him, survival was not just about keeping the business alive, it was about protecting the people behind it.
Consistency over expansion
In a competitive food industry where growth often means expansion, Sarasola has taken a different path. Despite his success, he has chosen to keep Bistro 75 as a single, carefully managed location.
His reasoning is simple: Consistency.
For Sarasola, maintaining quality across one restaurant is already a demanding task. Expansion, without the right systems or partners, risks diluting the very standards that built the brand. Instead of scaling outward, he focuses on refining what already exists. “It’s better to be consistent than to overextend,” is a principle that defines his approach.
Beyond the Kitchen
Outside the restaurant, Sarasola’s career has expanded into television, endorsements and entertainment. His work with GMA and appearances in culinary segments have positioned him as a recognizable public figure in the Philippines. Now, he is also stepping into acting with an upcoming teleserye, further broadening his presence beyond the culinary world.
Despite this diversification, he maintains that every opportunity remains connected to his identity as a chef. Whether on-screen or in the kitchen, his focus remains on storytelling through food and experience.
Philosophy built on taste and trust
For Sarasola, success is not measured solely by awards or expansion, but by something simpler — the reaction of the people who eat his food. He often observes diners quietly, noting their expressions, their satisfaction, and whether they return. For him, repeat customers are the clearest indicator of success.
Ultimately, his philosophy is rooted in three pillars: Consistency, connection and care.
Now more than 16 years into his career, chef Jose Sarasola continues to evolve — not by chasing trends, but by refining his craft. From cookbooks in childhood to a thriving bistro and a growing media presence, his journey reflects a rare blend of discipline and creativity.
At its core, his story is not just about food — it is about building something that lasts.