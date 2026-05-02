From Milan to Manila: The fusion of form with philanthropy

It was an evening of tactile poetry as Dexterton unveiled Mutina to Manila’s discerning design set at Open House, Makati. In the hands of visionaries like CEO Audrey Go-Liu and VP for Sales Mary Ann Rabonza, ceramic surfaces were stripped of their utilitarian roots and reimagined as high-fashion silhouettes for the home.
Mutina Moments: An Evening of Material Artistry showcased a space that breathed through four masterful installations: JJ Acuña’s Cloister whispered of intimate sanctuaries using the Bottone collection, while IDr. Rossy Anne Rojales turned Mater into a melodic, sensory experience. Headroom challenged the very gravity of architecture with a mosaic of Rombini shards and Bas Relief, all while Janna Sanchez’s Living Edges provided a rhythmic, organic counterpoint that blurred the line between sculpture and structure.
Beyond the sleek Italian craftsmanship and the avant-garde textures, the night carried a profound heart. The Mutina Moments were punctuated by a silent auction for the I Want to Share Foundation, weaving a narrative of social grace into the evening’s artistic tapestry.
As guests marveled at the material artistry, every bid cast was a step toward the vital renovation of the PGH Leukemia Ward. It was a rare, beautiful intersection of lifestyle and advocacy — proving that when the local design community gathers, they don’t just elevate our aesthetic landscape; they build a foundation for hope, proving that true luxury is always defined by its depth of purpose.