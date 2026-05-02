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From Milan to Manila: The fusion of form with philanthropy

Beyond the sleek Italian craftsmanship and the avant-garde textures, the night carried a profound heart.
The House of O’s Ricco Ocampo and Dexterton Corporation CEO Audrey Go-Liu.
The House of O’s Ricco Ocampo and Dexterton Corporation CEO Audrey Go-Liu.Photographs courtesy of Dexterton
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It was an evening of tactile poetry as Dexterton unveiled Mutina to Manila’s discerning design set at Open House, Makati. In the hands of visionaries like CEO Audrey Go-Liu and VP for Sales Mary Ann Rabonza, ceramic surfaces were stripped of their utilitarian roots and reimagined as high-fashion silhouettes for the home.

Mutina Moments: An Evening of Material Artistry showcased a space that breathed through four masterful installations: JJ Acuña’s Cloister whispered of intimate sanctuaries using the Bottone collection, while IDr. Rossy Anne Rojales turned Mater into a melodic, sensory experience. Headroom challenged the very gravity of architecture with a mosaic of Rombini shards and Bas Relief, all while Janna Sanchez’s Living Edges provided a rhythmic, organic counterpoint that blurred the line between sculpture and structure.

Hurray Design founder and principal designer IDr. Rossy Anne Rojales, Dexterton Corporation CEO Audrey Go-Liu, Mutina S.P.A head of international sales Michel Dallafiora, Kiran Kala, Ar. Andrew Trinidad, UAP, Ar. Katherine Clemente, UAP, Pinky Antonio, and Ar. Kevin Nieves, UAP.
Hurray Design founder and principal designer IDr. Rossy Anne Rojales, Dexterton Corporation CEO Audrey Go-Liu, Mutina S.P.A head of international sales Michel Dallafiora, Kiran Kala, Ar. Andrew Trinidad, UAP, Ar. Katherine Clemente, UAP, Pinky Antonio, and Ar. Kevin Nieves, UAP.
The House of O’s Ricco Ocampo and Dexterton Corporation CEO Audrey Go-Liu.
Form meets philosophy: A curated confluence of global artistry

Beyond the sleek Italian craftsmanship and the avant-garde textures, the night carried a profound heart. The Mutina Moments were punctuated by a silent auction for the I Want to Share Foundation, weaving a narrative of social grace into the evening’s artistic tapestry.

As guests marveled at the material artistry, every bid cast was a step toward the vital renovation of the PGH Leukemia Ward. It was a rare, beautiful intersection of lifestyle and advocacy — proving that when the local design community gathers, they don’t just elevate our aesthetic landscape; they build a foundation for hope, proving that true luxury is always defined by its depth of purpose.

The House of O’s Ricco Ocampo and Dexterton Corporation CEO Audrey Go-Liu.
Masterful prologue: The contemporary tropicalist at Resort by ArteFino
Creativspaces Design Studio Co-founder and principal architect Kimberly Louise Isip and Hannah Tan Interiors’ IDr. Hannah Stella Tan.
Creativspaces Design Studio Co-founder and principal architect Kimberly Louise Isip and Hannah Tan Interiors’ IDr. Hannah Stella Tan.
IDr. Jenice Yeung, PIID, and Cheska Nolasco Design Studio’s IDr. Cheska Nolasco Lorenzana.
IDr. Jenice Yeung, PIID, and Cheska Nolasco Design Studio’s IDr. Cheska Nolasco Lorenzana.
Dexterton Corporation vice president for strategic sales and business development Mary Ann Rabonza, Elena Aquino, and AyalaLand Hotels and Resorts Corp. president and CEO George Aquino.
Dexterton Corporation vice president for strategic sales and business development Mary Ann Rabonza, Elena Aquino, and AyalaLand Hotels and Resorts Corp. president and CEO George Aquino.
RL Tan Interior Design Studio’s Ralph Tan, principal interior designer and founder IDr. Rocelyn Tan, PIID and Paul Tan.
RL Tan Interior Design Studio’s Ralph Tan, principal interior designer and founder IDr. Rocelyn Tan, PIID and Paul Tan.
Ikoniq Construction and Development Corporation design partner–interior designer Lauren Francesca (Laudico) Lachica, PIID, Gian Daus, Jillianne Gomez and Pat Caunan.
Ikoniq Construction and Development Corporation design partner–interior designer Lauren Francesca (Laudico) Lachica, PIID, Gian Daus, Jillianne Gomez and Pat Caunan.
Studio BDJ Architecture and Design principal designer IDr. Budji Layug, Janel Dihiansan Go and architect Marc Henrich Go.
Studio BDJ Architecture and Design principal designer IDr. Budji Layug, Janel Dihiansan Go and architect Marc Henrich Go.
IDr. Myze Bangayan, IDr. Mark See (Mark See Design Studio principal interior designer), IDr. Honey Mutia-Cervantes (Desaurum Interiors principal interior designer), and IDr. Doris Dy (AllValue Holdings Corp. design director).
IDr. Myze Bangayan, IDr. Mark See (Mark See Design Studio principal interior designer), IDr. Honey Mutia-Cervantes (Desaurum Interiors principal interior designer), and IDr. Doris Dy (AllValue Holdings Corp. design director).
Eric Alvin Po, Keren Pascual, PIID national president IDr. Cecil Ravelas, PIID, and ADesign PH partner IDr. Tessa Alindogan.
Eric Alvin Po, Keren Pascual, PIID national president IDr. Cecil Ravelas, PIID, and ADesign PH partner IDr. Tessa Alindogan.
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Mutina Moments: An Evening of Material Artistry
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