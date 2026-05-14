‘Oscars-type feel’ caps Season 88

University of Santo Tomas (UST) will put a fittingly glamorous cap on University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 as it stages its closing rites today at the Quadricentennial Pavilion — 238 days after opening the season with a grand ceremony held on the same university grounds.

What began with a vibrant launch inside the campus will now end in a different tone as the league shifts into a first-of-its-kind black-tie closing ceremony that organizers describe as having an “Oscars-type feel,” elevating the traditional end-of-season program into a full celebration of excellence in sport and academics.