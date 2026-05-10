UAAP opens new era as golf event unwraps

Coming off a dominant sweep in last year’s ICTSI Intercollegiate Tournament, La Salle carries both momentum and expectation into the historic four-day event. But with Ateneo de Manila University, University of Santo Tomas (UST), University of the Philippines (UP), and Adamson University retooling and intensifying their preparations in the offseason, the battle for supremacy shapes up to be far from a coronation.

The demanding Midlands layout also looms as the ultimate equalizer — testing skill, strategy, and composure regardless of pedigree.

The tournament features a 72-hole aggregate gross stroke play format contested over four rounds, with each round consisting of 18 holes. Teams will field three to four players per round from rosters of four to six, counting the best three scores toward the team total.

Only those who complete all four rounds will qualify for individual honors.

Spicing up the UAAP golf week is the second staging of the ICTSI Intercollegiate Tournament, which has attracted 18 teams, including 13 in the men’s division, following the same format used in the UAAP golf competition.

Powerhouse schools La Salle and Ateneo banner the field, joined by Enderun Colleges, Mapúa University, San Beda University and College of Saint Benilde. Each school is fielding two teams, alongside La Salle and Ateneo, while UP completes the men’s lineup.

The women’s division also promises a fierce showdown, with traditional rivals La Salle and Ateneo leading the charge against Saint Benilde, Enderun and Mapua.

La Salle stamped its class in the inaugural ICTSI tournament, sweeping the team competition and capturing the women’s individual crown behind Julia Lua. Lua will spearhead the Lady Archers anew, alongside Janine Yusay, Michelle Cuenca, Alexa Dacanay, Donnabel Magsino and Madeleine Valderrama, all eager to replicate that dominance.

On the men’s side, Zachary Castro, Jacob Cajita, Miguel Fusilero, Ferdinand Lagman and Martin Lu headline a roster brimming with confidence as they look to anchor another strong showing in the tournament presented by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Wilson Philippines and Akari.

Yet the chasing pack refuses to be overshadowed. Ateneo and UP, both battle-tested from last year’s ICTSI campaign, bring valuable experience and a deeper understanding of high-stakes collegiate competition. Meanwhile, UST and Adamson have quietly built up their programs, aiming to disrupt the anticipated La Salle romp and carve their own place in UAAP golf history.

Ateneo will be bannered by Gian de Castro, Juan Antonio Escano Jr., Christian Romero, Schmuel Tan, Glenn Unabia and Tyler Zamuco, while UP boasts a formidable lineup composed of Joshua Buenaventura, Emilio Carpio, Miguel Roque, Kirk dela Torre and Laurence Sengia.