Cool and tasty summer specials

Summers still on, and the heat is scorching. There seems to be no let up on the humidity and crazy heat index that makes you work up a sweat just by sitting quietly in a corner without a fan blowing warm air directly onto your face. When it is this hot, people keep cool by staying under the shade and avoiding direct sunlight and taking refreshing treats such as ice cream and halo-halo.

Knowing this, ice cream genius Ian Carandang, who is behind the premium ice cream brand Sebastian’s that is only available at its flagship store at The Podium and online, had a lightbulb moment and decided to combine both. Ice cream and halo-halo, that is. In the form of halo-halo flavored ice cream. He came up with three variants to meet everyone’s definition of what halo-halo ice cream should be — Halo-Halo Classic, Halo-Halo Pampanga Style and Halo-Halo Sebastian’s Style.