‘Halo-halo’ for the health-conscious

Designed as a restaurant catering to the needs of the health-conscious members of Sunshine Place, a recreational center for seniors established by SM Foundation, Happy Garden Café is operated by premier catering company Bizu. While the restaurant serves Bizu’s signature French macarons and cakes, it has been envisioned as an “oasis” for gluten-free and farm-to-table dishes, including Halo-halo.

While other Halo-halo have ingredients swimming in syrup, Happy Garden Café’s Halo-halo is not that sweet since its ube halaya, macapuno, langka, sago, nata de coco, saba, sweet corn and leche flan are not drenched in sugar. The dessert’s taste is anchored on these condiments’ natural sweetness — topped with almond flakes for extra crunch.

At first, a glass of the Halo-halo seems small and pricey at P220 per serving. But it is so good that one might finish it to the last drop — and it is so filling that having it for merienda alone seems enough. It could even be shared by two to three people — true to the restaurant’s mission of offering fresh, wholesome and made-to-share culinary fare.