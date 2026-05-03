Banana, ube halaya highlighted in refreshing coolers

A must-try for those who wish to dive into the ube trend, this original concoction introduces the sweet, mellow taste of the iconic purple yam pudding in a complementary blend of all-purpose cream and red tea.

His tip: Top it with kaong or sugar palm fruit for a rich and revitalizing dessert drink.

The high antioxidant content of ube halaya assists to combat heat-related oxidative stress. It boosts immune function and promotes skin health, making it a nourishing addition to seasonal favorites, such as the iconic halo-halo.

“These are very cost-effective mocktails that can be done even on a tight budget,” he shared. “They are refreshing and, best of all, there is no added sugar.”

Yap had rendered his knowledge and skills in diverse hotels, restaurants, bars, and cafes in Singapore for a decade. He was the group head bartender of EPH518 Cocktail Bar Singapore and the bar executive and supervisor of the five-star Park Hotel Group Grand Park Orchard.

He has likewise worked with Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud.

Yap represented Singapore in a number of bartending competitions from 2011 to 2019.

His dedication and expertise have earned him the EXSA Star Awardee title bestowed by the Singapore Hotel Association and the Diamond Service Ambassador recognition from the Park Hotel Group. His most recent recognition was a second-place finish at the 2022 Patron National Finals in the Philippines.

At present, he teaches bar management courses at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). As an educator, he was recognized as Benilde Extraordinary 10 Faculty in the 2023 Gawad Sinagtala. Currently, Yap is pursuing a Master of Science in Tourism and Hospitality Management at DLS-CSB.

BANANA COLADA

Ingredients:

Half Philippine banana (muddled)

30 ml coconut cream

100 ml Nestlé Pineapple Juice

100 ml Nestlé Cucumber Lemonade

Procedure: Muddle half banana. Add coconut cream, Nestlé Pineapple Juice, and Cucumber Lemonade. Shake hard with ice and pour over a tall glass.

LIQUID HALAYA

Ingredients:

40 g ube halaya

100 g Nestea Strawberry Red Tea

60 g Nestlé All Purpose Cream

2 g Kaong (sugar palm fruit) for garnish

Procedure: Add all ingredients to a shaker, and shake with ice. Pour over into a glass, garnish with kaong.