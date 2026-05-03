Banana, ube halaya highlighted in refreshing coolers

For this warm and dry season, bar executive and expert mixologist Kentt Earl Yap turns the spotlight on Filipino favorites in these innovative, toothsome thirst-quenchers.
The mixology brand ambassador of Nestlé Professional invites mocktail lovers to treat themselves to a glass of Banana Colada — a localized and non-alcoholic take on an internationally popular sweet and creamy tropical cocktail.
While the traditional recipe highlights cream of coconut and pineapple juice, Yap recommends adding a muddled banana and cucumber lemonade in the mix.
This mouthwatering brew makes for an ideal after-workout drink. Bananas provide rapid hydration and essential electrolytes — potassium and magnesium — to combat sweat-induced loss. It also prevents cramps and fatigue.
For lovers of the sweet vanilla-nutty flavor of ube halaya, a Filipino delicacy made from boiled and mashed purple yams, Yap champions the Liquid Halaya.
A must-try for those who wish to dive into the ube trend, this original concoction introduces the sweet, mellow taste of the iconic purple yam pudding in a complementary blend of all-purpose cream and red tea.
His tip: Top it with kaong or sugar palm fruit for a rich and revitalizing dessert drink.
The high antioxidant content of ube halaya assists to combat heat-related oxidative stress. It boosts immune function and promotes skin health, making it a nourishing addition to seasonal favorites, such as the iconic halo-halo.
“These are very cost-effective mocktails that can be done even on a tight budget,” he shared. “They are refreshing and, best of all, there is no added sugar.”
Yap had rendered his knowledge and skills in diverse hotels, restaurants, bars, and cafes in Singapore for a decade. He was the group head bartender of EPH518 Cocktail Bar Singapore and the bar executive and supervisor of the five-star Park Hotel Group Grand Park Orchard.
He has likewise worked with Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud.
Yap represented Singapore in a number of bartending competitions from 2011 to 2019.
His dedication and expertise have earned him the EXSA Star Awardee title bestowed by the Singapore Hotel Association and the Diamond Service Ambassador recognition from the Park Hotel Group. His most recent recognition was a second-place finish at the 2022 Patron National Finals in the Philippines.
At present, he teaches bar management courses at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). As an educator, he was recognized as Benilde Extraordinary 10 Faculty in the 2023 Gawad Sinagtala. Currently, Yap is pursuing a Master of Science in Tourism and Hospitality Management at DLS-CSB.
Ingredients:
Half Philippine banana (muddled)
30 ml coconut cream
100 ml Nestlé Pineapple Juice
100 ml Nestlé Cucumber Lemonade
Procedure: Muddle half banana. Add coconut cream, Nestlé Pineapple Juice, and Cucumber Lemonade. Shake hard with ice and pour over a tall glass.
Ingredients:
40 g ube halaya
100 g Nestea Strawberry Red Tea
60 g Nestlé All Purpose Cream
2 g Kaong (sugar palm fruit) for garnish
Procedure: Add all ingredients to a shaker, and shake with ice. Pour over into a glass, garnish with kaong.