Scribes salute Criss Cross star

His efforts did not go unnoticed, as he is set to receive the much-deserved recognition during the formal awards night where the PVL Press Corps will honor individual excellence across both the men’s and women’s divisions.

The Open Conference Finals MVP will also banner the Mythical Team after securing one of the two Best Outside Hitter awards with 96.022 statistical points alongside Criss Cross teammate Noel Kampton, who tallied 74.022 points, as deliberated by print and online scribes covering the men’s club league organized by Sports Vision.

Also part of the 2025-26 Spikers’ Turf Mythical Team are back-to-back Best Setter winner Adrian Villados with 66.670 statistical points and John Pepito, who shone brightly amid a three-man libero rotation throughout the two conferences, ranking sixth overall in the Invitational Conference and third overall in the Open Conference en route to 50.956 statistical points.