Grind-out victory: Criss Cross rips Savouge, captures Spikers’ Turf crown

It’s the third time’s the charm for Criss Cross.
Denied the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference throne in their first two attempts, the King Crunchers made sure that the 2026 title won’t slip off their hands this time by crunching a hard-fought 28-26, 25-17, 26-28, 25-23, win over feisty Savouge in a thrilling Game 3 finals match Sunday.
The sea of orange inside the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan exploded in euphoria as Kim Malabunga scored a perfectly-timed kill block on Spin Doctors winger Louie Ramirez for the championship point.
Conference and Finals Most Valuable Player Jude Garcia scored 27 points on an efficient 23-of-41 attacking clip he laced with three kill blocks to lead Criss Cross to its second title overall and first Open Conference crown after back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2024 and 2025.
“It’s such a great feeling winning this championship. I’ve been telling the team in the third and fourth sets that Savouge won’t give this to us that easily. So, we have to work hard for every point and every set,” said Garcia, who also bagged the Best Opposite Spiker award on top of a fifth straight conference MVP.
After taking control of the match in the first two sets, the King Crunchers encountered tough resistance from the Spin Doctors in the next two frames.
Avoiding a shutdown in the third, Savouge gave Criss Cross fits in the fourth frame as the Spin Doctors kept it close until the closing stretch.
Ramirez tied the fourth set at 23 points before Malabunga took matters into his own hands.
The Alas Pilipinas middle blocker slipped through the defense of Savouge with a running attack for match point before putting up a brick wall to deny Ramirez from forcing an extended set to punctuate the two-hour, 12-minute winner-take-all clash.
Malabunga admitted to the pressure and nerves he felt during the last two sequences as he remembered the crucial net touch error that cost Alas a trip past the group stage of the FIVB Men’s World Championship last year.
“Actually, I was really nervous during the last two points. I could still remember the last time I was inside during the World Championship. I’m afraid to commit an error, but the team kept motivating me and told me to just play my game to be able to help the team,” said Malabunga, who scored 11 points including three kill blocks.
Noel Kampton punched 19 of his 20 points on kills while Alche Gupiteo finished with 12 for the Tai Bundit-mentored King Crunchers. Adrian Villados tallied 33 excellent sets.
Criss Cross, who ruled the 2025 Invitational, took the series opener, 25-20, 26-28, 25-18, 25-20, before Savouge equalized in Game 2 last Friday, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19.
Mark Calado paced the Spin Doctors with 16 points, Ramirez had 13 while JP Bugaoan added 10 points.
Meanwhile, Savouge’s Shawie Caritativo and Criss Cross’ Alche Gupiteo were named Best Outside Spikers, with their two-way performances earning them the recognition.
Bugaoan of the Spin Doctors and Lloyd Josafat of the King Crunchers were named Best Middle Blockers after anchoring their respective teams with steady presence at the net.
Villados and AEP-Cabstars’ Vince Lorenzo completed the Elite Team, winning Best Setter and Best Libero, respectively.