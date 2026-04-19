Grind-out victory: Criss Cross rips Savouge, captures Spikers’ Turf crown

The sea of orange inside the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan exploded in euphoria as Kim Malabunga scored a perfectly-timed kill block on Spin Doctors winger Louie Ramirez for the championship point.

Conference and Finals Most Valuable Player Jude Garcia scored 27 points on an efficient 23-of-41 attacking clip he laced with three kill blocks to lead Criss Cross to its second title overall and first Open Conference crown after back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2024 and 2025.

“It’s such a great feeling winning this championship. I’ve been telling the team in the third and fourth sets that Savouge won’t give this to us that easily. So, we have to work hard for every point and every set,” said Garcia, who also bagged the Best Opposite Spiker award on top of a fifth straight conference MVP.

After taking control of the match in the first two sets, the King Crunchers encountered tough resistance from the Spin Doctors in the next two frames.

Avoiding a shutdown in the third, Savouge gave Criss Cross fits in the fourth frame as the Spin Doctors kept it close until the closing stretch.

Ramirez tied the fourth set at 23 points before Malabunga took matters into his own hands.

The Alas Pilipinas middle blocker slipped through the defense of Savouge with a running attack for match point before putting up a brick wall to deny Ramirez from forcing an extended set to punctuate the two-hour, 12-minute winner-take-all clash.