Volley scribes honor PVL, Spikers’ Turf standouts

Aside from the players, also being honored are coaches, teams, and executives who have shown the way in the recent PVL and Spikers’ Turf seasons.

New trophy designs made by Mark Ron Castañeda mark a new era for the annual awards night, also supported by Immuni+, with major awardees set to receive an Oscars-esque trophy featuring a figure in spiking motion to represent the athletic prowess and skill they have displayed in the game of volleyball.

Meanwhile, special awardees will be honored with a trophy flanked by a golden ball, recognizing their invaluable performance and contribution to their team’s success.

Season Most Valuable Players for both the PVL and Spikers’ Turf highlight the formal awards rite.

Members of the Mythical Team will also be feted alongside top honors like Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.