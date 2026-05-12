Brazal sends Andal packing

“The game was really intense, especially in the third set because I got nervous and didn’t want to lose even though my opponent was cramping. I just tried to stay calm, focus point by point, and keep fighting until the end. It was a great learning experience for me,” said the 17-year-old brother of Kryshana, a member of the University of Santo Tomas women’s tennis team.

Brazal will be up against Prince Jake Unahan, who walked over John Mateo De Ocampo.

Meanwhile, No. 16 Brylle John Laceda downed Rafael Chela Martin, 6-1, 6-3; Jeremiah Caleb Labasano defeated Julian Isaac Montelibano, 6-2, 7-6 (2), and John Michael Rellona beat Raphiel Leonard Alzate, 7-5, 6-1, to also earn second-round berths in the Grand Slam-category event supported by Tecnifibre and the Philippine Sports Commission.