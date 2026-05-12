Brazal sends Andal packing

Kristian Novak Brazal outlasted Nathan Andal, 6-3, 4-6, 22-20, to lead the first-round winners in the Philta National Age Group Championships boys’ U18 division at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center late Monday.
The 15th-seeded Brazal, an incoming Grade 12 student at Sta. Lucia High School, needed two and a half hours to claim the victory.
“The game was really intense, especially in the third set because I got nervous and didn’t want to lose even though my opponent was cramping. I just tried to stay calm, focus point by point, and keep fighting until the end. It was a great learning experience for me,” said the 17-year-old brother of Kryshana, a member of the University of Santo Tomas women’s tennis team.
Brazal will be up against Prince Jake Unahan, who walked over John Mateo De Ocampo.
Meanwhile, No. 16 Brylle John Laceda downed Rafael Chela Martin, 6-1, 6-3; Jeremiah Caleb Labasano defeated Julian Isaac Montelibano, 6-2, 7-6 (2), and John Michael Rellona beat Raphiel Leonard Alzate, 7-5, 6-1, to also earn second-round berths in the Grand Slam-category event supported by Tecnifibre and the Philippine Sports Commission.
Other winners were Godwin Kaido Jumarang over Juan Miguel Cuarto, 6-1, 6-1; Enzo Rafael Dimaano over Joseph Arriola II, 6-4, 6-0; and Tomas Javier Roque over Manu Benjamin Kallos, 6-1, 6-3.
In the boys’ U18 division, Enzo Luis Figueroa won over Rufus Arriola, 6-2, 6-3, to advance against top seed Krels Jan Gecosala, who drew a first-round bye along with second seed Julius Andrei Otoc and third seed Anthony James Cosca.
In the girls’ U18 division, Ashley Catharina Garcia rallied past Jared Carbonero, 6-3, 4-6 (10-3), to advance against fifth seed Claire Casiller.
Joining her in the next round were No. 7 Gesellyn Constancio, a 6-1, 6-3 winner over Therese Morales, and No. 8 Sabine Dasha See, who trounced Francesca Fatima Dumlao, 6-1, 6-0.