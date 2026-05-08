Calagos shines, makes Philta semis

XIan Wynn Calagos prevailed over Rynel John Borgonia, 6-1, 5-7 (11-9), to reach the boys’ U16 semifinals in the Philta Age Group Championships at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental on Thursday.
Calagos will be up against Matthew Morris, who whipped Alexandro Raphael Lamata, 6-1, 6-1.
Jhunreal Anthony Espinosa downed David Ezra Sepulveda, 6-2, 6-2, to forge a semis duel with Andrian Rodriguez, who won over Max Bryant Ada, 7-6 (5), 6-0.
John Carlo Pasco, John Robert Laña and Hazlie John Malilay made it to the U18 semifinals of the Group 1 event supported by Tecnifibre.
In the boys’ U14 division, Clemente Barrera III outlasted Rothmuel Drig Escobar, 3-6, 6-1 (10-8) to set up a semifinal showdown with James Andrio Estrella, who pulled off a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Everett Pete Fernan Nierre.
The other semifinal match featured Tyrone Grey Caro, a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Yo Raza Antonio To-ong, and Francisco De Juan III, who clobbered Marti Alexis Cladoza, 6-0, 6-1.
The quarterfinalists in the boys’ U12 division are Shaun Duncan Natividad, Luke Elbern Quitco, Niño Miguel Lambating, Through Thirdy Carbero, Lyan Isaiah Emano, Dale Diamante, Zhyn Keiffler Dupa-an and Everett Enzo Nierre.
In the boys’ U14 doubles quarterfinals, Caro/De Juan defeated Fortunato Panie/Rodium Largavista, 8-1; Vincent Gabriel Dela Paz/Rodcel Kent Largavista triumphed over Michael Medenilla Jr./Ritchie Solomon, 8-3; Barrera/To-ong drubbed Rheyan Jeorem Gargaceran/Amel Valencia, 8-1; and Xed Dylan Dadula outplayed Jadon Bryko Mesina/Everett Enzo Nierre, 8-4.