Calagos shines, makes Philta semis

Jhunreal Anthony Espinosa downed David Ezra Sepulveda, 6-2, 6-2, to forge a semis duel with Andrian Rodriguez, who won over Max Bryant Ada, 7-6 (5), 6-0.

John Carlo Pasco, John Robert Laña and Hazlie John Malilay made it to the U18 semifinals of the Group 1 event supported by Tecnifibre.

In the boys’ U14 division, Clemente Barrera III outlasted Rothmuel Drig Escobar, 3-6, 6-1 (10-8) to set up a semifinal showdown with James Andrio Estrella, who pulled off a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Everett Pete Fernan Nierre.

The other semifinal match featured Tyrone Grey Caro, a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Yo Raza Antonio To-ong, and Francisco De Juan III, who clobbered Marti Alexis Cladoza, 6-0, 6-1.

The quarterfinalists in the boys’ U12 division are Shaun Duncan Natividad, Luke Elbern Quitco, Niño Miguel Lambating, Through Thirdy Carbero, Lyan Isaiah Emano, Dale Diamante, Zhyn Keiffler Dupa-an and Everett Enzo Nierre.

In the boys’ U14 doubles quarterfinals, Caro/De Juan defeated Fortunato Panie/Rodium Largavista, 8-1; Vincent Gabriel Dela Paz/Rodcel Kent Largavista triumphed over Michael Medenilla Jr./Ritchie Solomon, 8-3; Barrera/To-ong drubbed Rheyan Jeorem Gargaceran/Amel Valencia, 8-1; and Xed Dylan Dadula outplayed Jadon Bryko Mesina/Everett Enzo Nierre, 8-4.