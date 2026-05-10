De Juan, Gargaceran secure twin Philta titles

Francisco de Juan III and Zhynaiah Faye Gargaceran secured two titles each in the Philta Age Group Championships on Sunday at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental.
De Juan swept the boys' U14 division, beating James Andrio Estrella, 6-1, 6-4, in the singles and later collected the doubles title with Tyrone Caro after pulling off a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Clemente Barrera III and Yo Raza Antonio To-ong.
Gargaceran, on the other hand, won the girls' U12 title over Queenie Mendoza, 6-3, 6-3 and annexed the U14 doubles crown with Kyla Panie after prevailing over Jerralyn Enyong and Evannyrich Bagacay, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
In the U18 category, Hazlie John Malicay downed Vincent John Nadal, 7-5, 6-4, to pocket the boys title, while Saze Dar Richly Nillama won the girls title over Queenie Villa, 7-5, 6-1.
Jhunreal Anthony Espinosa hammered a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Matthew Morris, 6-4, 7-5, to win the boys' U16 title in the Group 1 event supported by Tecnifibre.
Morris recovered in the U18 doubles category, teaming up with Adrian Rodriguez to clinch the title over Rynel Borgonia and Gabriel Niño Soon, 6-3, 6-2.
In other final results, Mitchellen Cruspero clobbered Princess Aquisha Obaniana, 6-0, 6-1 (girls' U16), Kathyrine Bugna survived Arriana Tiongco, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7) (girls' U14), and Niño Miguel Lambating won over Dale Diamante, 7-5, ret. (boys' U12).
The country's top juniors are joining the Philta National Age Group Championships set 11 to 17 May at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila.