De Juan, Gargaceran secure twin Philta titles

Gargaceran, on the other hand, won the girls' U12 title over Queenie Mendoza, 6-3, 6-3 and annexed the U14 doubles crown with Kyla Panie after prevailing over Jerralyn Enyong and Evannyrich Bagacay, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

In the U18 category, Hazlie John Malicay downed Vincent John Nadal, 7-5, 6-4, to pocket the boys title, while Saze Dar Richly Nillama won the girls title over Queenie Villa, 7-5, 6-1.

Jhunreal Anthony Espinosa hammered a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Matthew Morris, 6-4, 7-5, to win the boys' U16 title in the Group 1 event supported by Tecnifibre.

Morris recovered in the U18 doubles category, teaming up with Adrian Rodriguez to clinch the title over Rynel Borgonia and Gabriel Niño Soon, 6-3, 6-2.

In other final results, Mitchellen Cruspero clobbered Princess Aquisha Obaniana, 6-0, 6-1 (girls' U16), Kathyrine Bugna survived Arriana Tiongco, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7) (girls' U14), and Niño Miguel Lambating won over Dale Diamante, 7-5, ret. (boys' U12).

The country's top juniors are joining the Philta National Age Group Championships set 11 to 17 May at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila.