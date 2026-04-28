TUP-M records highest passing rate in April 2026 RMELE

The Technological University of the Philippines - Manila (TUP-M) led as the top-performing school for the April 2026 Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination (RMELE) among institutions with 20 or more examinees, achieving an overall passing rate of at least 85 percent.
This is in line with Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058 (C), series of 2017.
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the RMELE results, including the full list of passers, on Tuesday, 28 April.
As announced, 493 out of 882 (55.9%) passed the April 2026 RMELE.
The PRC Board of Electrical Engineering conducted the RMELE in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga on 23 April 2026.
PRC also administered the REE board exam in the same test locations on 21 and 22 April 2026.