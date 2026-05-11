Kaufman officially out as Digong’s chief counsel after ICC approval

Kaufman informed the court that his one-year contract had already expired on 31 March and was not renewed by Duterte’s family.

Nonetheless, they assured the chamber that another lawyer with a “wealth of experience” in international law would take over his post, and had already been informed of the transition.

His appointed counsel was also informed of pending deadlines and had already committed to attend the status conference on 27 May as part of the preparatory work for Duterte's upcoming trial.

Kaufman, however, has yet to disclose the identity of the new counsel.

In granting the motion, the chamber reminded Kaufman of his continuing obligations under the Code of Professional Conduct for counsel, as well as any confidentiality obligations under the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty.

Aside from Kaufman, Associate Counsel Dov Jacobs also withdrew as part of the defense last week, which the Trial Chamber III also granted.

The ICC appointed Kaufman as Duterte's chief counsel on 17 March, almost a week after he was arrested in Manila and surrendered to the ICC’s custody in The Hague, Netherlands.

Jacobs, meanwhile, joined the defense team on 7 April at the request of Kaufman.

Both Kaufman and Jacobs defended Duterte's notorious bloody war on drugs that drew global condemnation during the four-day confirmation of charges hearing in February.