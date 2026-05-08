Kaufman withdrawing as Duterte’s chief counsel ahead of trial

He, however, assured the chamber that another lawyer with vast experience in international law would take over his position.

The 81-year-old Duterte had already been informed of the transition, according to the filing. However, the same is still subject to the court's approval.

"﻿﻿﻿I am convinced that the continuity and efficacy of Mr. Duterte's representation will remain assured through [REDACTED], who has a wealth of experience at the International Criminal Court, and the existing defence team," the submission reads.

﻿﻿﻿Kaufman added that his successor has "indeed confirmed that he is ready, willing and able to assume immediate representation and that his terms of engagement have been agreed."

The unnamed lawyer was also informed of pending deadlines and had already vowed to attend the status conference on 27 May as part of the preparatory work for Duterte's upcoming trial.

"﻿﻿﻿In light of the aforementioned, in accordance with Regulation 78(1) of the Regulations of the Court, I hereby respectfully request leave to withdraw as Counsel for Mr Rodrigo Roa Duterte in the case of the Prosecutor v. Rodrigo Roa Duterte," Kaufman said.

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"In the event that leave is granted, I affirm that I will adhere to all relevant provisions of the Code of Professional Conduct concerning confidentiality and record-keeping provided for in Articles 8, 15, and 17," he concluded.

The ICC appointed Kaufman as Duterte's chief counsel on 17 March, following a nomination by the ex-president. His appointment came nearly one week after Duterte was arrested in Manila on an ICC warrant.

Jacobs, meanwhile, joined the defense team on 7 April at the request of Kaufman.

Both Kaufman and Jacobs defended Duterte's notorious bloody war on drugs that drew global condemnation during the four-day confirmation of charges hearing in February.

In confirming all three murder charges against the ex-leader, the Pre-Trial Chamber I ruled that there are “substantial grounds” to believe that Duterte is criminally responsible for the alleged extrajudicial killings linked to drug war.

This includes the killings of 78 individuals, including six children, allegedly suspected of drug dealings from 2013 to 2018, spanning his tenure as Davao mayor and as president.

It also covered the killings by the so-called Davao Death Squad, which was founded and headed by Duterte, as alleged by prosecutors.